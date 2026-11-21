The LSU Tigers have given their fans plenty to be frustrated about this season. Tim Tebow, however, sees a team that could make somebody else’s season more complicated. Before LSU’s matchup with No. 9 Tennessee, the former Florida quarterback delivered an assessment that should get attention in both fan bases.

Speaking on SportsCenter, Tebow described the unranked Tigers as more than a difficult opponent. He believes their talent makes them a threat that goes well beyond where they sit in the rankings. That is a strong statement about a team trying to turn its ability into consistent results.

Tim Tebow Calls LSU the Country’s Most Dangerous Team

“I think they’re the most dangerous team in the country. They’re unranked and maybe one of the top three or four most talented teams in the country,” Tebow said.

For LSU fans, that is encouraging and frustrating at the same time. Hearing that the roster has that much ability is a reminder of what this team could accomplish. It also raises the question of why the season has not produced more to celebrate.

Tebow’s assessment is an opinion about LSU’s potential, rather than a declaration that the Tigers have played like a top team. The distinction matters heading into Tennessee. Having enough talent to beat a ranked opponent and putting together the performance required to do it are two different challenges.

LSU Has a Chance to Back Up Tebow’s Assessment

For Lane Kiffin, the opportunity is straightforward. Beating Tennessee would give LSU something to show for the confidence Tebow expressed. Another disappointing result would leave fans having the same conversation about ability without enough wins.

The Tigers cannot rely on being dangerous in theory. Protecting possessions, finishing scoring opportunities and avoiding mistakes that make an opponent’s job easier are how that talent has to show up. Against a ranked team, a few wasted chances can outweigh stretches of good football.

There is also a reason Tennessee should take the assessment seriously without getting caught up in the wording. An opponent’s ranking does not decide how difficult matchups will be. LSU can demand attention even without a number beside its name.

Tebow has supplied a compliment that LSU fans can enjoy before kickoff. Now the Tigers have an opportunity to make it hold up on the field. Tennessee will provide a test of whether this team can deliver on that potential.