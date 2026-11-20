The LSU Tigers have mostly kept their 2027 recruiting class together ahead of Thanksgiving. But one legacy commit now has placed LSU and coach Lane Kiffin on high alert. Because this four-star is visiting a pivotal SEC showdown during the weekend of Nov. 21.

And it’s not LSU at Tennessee that this legacy recruit is taking in.

Which LSU Commit is Visiting SEC Rival

National recruiting analyst for On3/Rivals Steve Wiltfong revealed who the major flip target is: Blue chip running back Tre Segarra out of Byrnes High in Duncan, South Carolina.

He’s staying within the Palmetto State boundaries too for Nov. 21…as he’ll take in No. 1 Georgia at South Carolina as a Gamecocks recruiting visitor. Wiltfong adds one more twist involving South Carolina’s chances to flip the LSU commit.

“A South Carolina legacy recruit, Segarra has spent a lot of time around the Gamecocks. He’s always been high on them but ultimately chose LSU back in June. Having already visited Florida this fall, the state’s No. 2 prospect and the nation’s No. 8 running back is still keeping South Carolina warm as well,” Wiltfong said.

And South Carolina presents new reasons that could coax Segarra to stay home.

South Carolina Surging on the Recruiting Trail

Coach Shane Beamer has reignited momentum in Columbia. Beamer entered the 2026 season on the hot seat following a dismal 4-8 mark. But he’s got the Gamecocks bowl eligible.

And he’s helped put together the nation’s 20th ranked recruiting class. Which features another prominent weekend visitor in five-star cornerback commit Joshua Dobson. Elsewhere, four-star CB Davion Jones is planning to make it for the Georgia showdown too, per Wiltfong.

Beamer and his staff won over a few more four-stars too: Running back Brayden Tyson and the four-star wide receiver trio of Iveon Lewis, DJ Huggins and Javien Robinson. So Beamer is helping win over blue chippers.

South Carolina collected other wins too that has certainly grabbed the attention of recruits and the nation.

South Carolina’s Big Wins and How it Could Sway Tre Segarra

Beamer earned one massive offseason win once star dual-threat quarterback LaNorris Sellers chose to return. Sellers and SC have since collected some big wins during this bowl run.

The Gamecocks took down a nationally-ranked Florida team in lopsided fashion 38-19 back on Oct. 10. The toppled a Tennessee team that’s still very much alive in the College Football Playoff hunt 27-24 two weeks later. South Carolina closed out October by trouncing Oklahoma too, 42-25. And OU trails behind SC at No. 22 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Meanwhile, LSU dropped from the rankings following the last-second loss to Texas. So Segarra may see that Beamer is attempting to build momentum for a CFP run in 2027 and will look to see if Segarra can top off the class.

LSU Decommits Coming to Light Amid Tre Segarra Visit

LSU and Kiffin hold the higher ranked class at 12th per On3/Rivals. But they’ve had decommits from this cycle.

Five-star edge rusher Jaiden Bryant surfaced as the first domino, with Miami flipping him back in June 2026. LSU didn’t see anyone else dip out until Oct. 22, when RB Brennen Lacy reopened his recruiting process. Lacey also joined the Hurricanes, making his decision on Nov. 18.

So fortunately for Kiffin and LSU, they haven’t lost a recruit to an SEC rival. However, Segarra once again is a South Carolina legacy recruit. Hence why his visit comes in alarming fashion for a Tigers recruiting class shooting for a top 10 spot.