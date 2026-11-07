LSU Gets Concerning Injury News Less Than 24 Hours Before Alabama Game

The No. 14 LSU Tigers will host the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium on Saturday afternoon in a massive matchup.

Both teams enter the matchup with 6-2 records and are coming off a bye.

For LSU, the most notable name on the injury report all week has been linebacker Whit Weeks, who is doubtful to play.

However, Friday night’s final injury report brought something new and fairly concerning for LSU less than 24 hours before kickoff.

LSU Gets Concerning Injury News

The Tigers’ injury report remained largely unchanged from the previous few days, but the team added star tight end Trey’Dez Green, who now carries a questionable designation.

This could simply be a tactic by LSU head coach Lane Kiffin to toy with Alabama’s game plan. However, Green did not appear on the injury report Wednesday or Thursday.

NEW: LSU TE Trey’Dez Green has been listed as questionable for the Tigers’ matchup against Alabama. https://t.co/efZ841Wb1I — On3 (@On3) November 7, 2026

Green’s 2026 Season With LSU

In his third season with the Tigers, Green returned from a brief injury in Week 8 and caught five passes for 50 yards and a touchdown in a win over Auburn.

Across the four games he’s played this season, Green has hauled in 19 receptions for 272 yards and two touchdowns. He averages 14.3 yards per reception and 68.0 yards per game, making him one of quarterback Sam Leavitt’s go-to targets.

Green’s status will likely become clearer Saturday morning, unless Kiffin waits until closer to kickoff to make him a game-time decision.

Alabama’s Injury Report

On the Crimson Tide’s side, Alabama has already ruled out six players and enters Saturday with three questionable and four probable.

Among the players expected to suit up for the Crimson Tide after missing time are wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, offensive lineman Racin Delgatty and defensive tackle Terrance Green.