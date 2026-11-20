The No. 7 Miami Hurricanes are set to host a gritty Virginia Tech Hokies team on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

Once again, they’ll be without star wide receiver Malachi Toney. He’ll miss his third straight game as he continues to recover from midseason ankle surgery. Toney underwent the procedure after he injured his ankle in practice ahead of the Notre Dame game.

In Toney’s absence, other players on the offense have stepped up in a big way. Javian Mallory and Mark Fletcher have carried the run game. And Cooper Barkate has emerged as quarterback Darian Mensah’s top target on the outside.

Mario Cristobal Announces Update on Toney

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday afternoon and provided a major update on Toney’s status.

Cristobal revealed that the star WR is already running 19 to 20 mph and could be just a week to a week and a half away from returning.

“He had some work done about two weeks ago. And as of yesterday was running 19, 20 mph, probably a little bit more,” Cristobal said on the show. “Yeah, he’s really close. You know what we’ll do? We’ll bring him by the set tomorrow so you can see for yourself. He’s on course and I think the best part about it is he is being very proactive about not being a distraction. He knows he’s not playing right now and he’s gotta coach and encourage and push his teammates to be their very best while he’s getting ready to play. He’s about a week and a half out.”

“Malachi Toney was running about 20 mph yesterday.. He’s really close and he’s on course.. He’s probably about a week and a half out” @coach_cristobal #PMSLive https://t.co/SzJCOio3GI — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 20, 2026

Toney’s 2026 Season With Miami

There’s no question how impactful Toney is and how much he elevates Miami’s offense when he’s on the field.

This season, as a sophomore, Toney has hauled in 73 receptions for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns in eight games. He’s also averaging 14.1 yards per reception and 128.4 yards per game.