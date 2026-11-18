The #7 Miami Hurricanes (9-1, 7-0 ACC) remain the overwhelming favorites to win the conference.

Miami is facing the penultimate game of the 2026 regular season this Saturday. It comes at home against the Virginia Tech Hokies (6-4, 3-4).

The result of weeks of high-level play is hosting ‘College Gameday’ the morning of the game. A major development that ties directly into the show and Miami’s matchup is coming into fold as well.

Miami Legend Returning For ‘College Gameday’ This Saturday

Former football Miami star, businessman, and actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has been a vocal supporter of the program for many years.

Johnson, 54, is officially serving as the guest picker during Saturday’s show. This will certainly be the most high-profile celebrity appearance this year and is a reflection on where the Hurricanes are as a program.

Johnson was a four-year star at Miami, backing up future hall-of-fame talent Warren Sapp in the process. His career was unfortunately marred by injuries, although falling short of NFL dreams led to a prosperous career in the WWE.

His impact on the program is still quite apparent. The Miami locker room and practice facility both bear Johnson’s name, so he will be a more than welcome presence on Saturday.

Hurricanes Still Shooting For National Title This Season

In extension of Johnson’s contributions is Miami’s consistent return to prominence. The Hurricanes went through a significant stretch of struggle following the dominant title-winning team of 2000.

Ever since Mario Cristobal took over the program in 2022, this has become the norm once again. The Hurricanes were runner-ups to close out the 2025 season, and went into 2026 with designs of coming out on top this time around.

A path to obtaining this became clear with the further weakening of the ACC. Miami and Cristobal took full advantage of this, including in building the roster back into contention.

One of the major players here is Darian Mensah, who isn’t only a Heisman Trophy front-runner, but also a first-round NFL Draft prospect. Mensah is excelling at distributing the ball effectively, running the offense efficiently, and keeping the team’s ceiling high.

A run game led by Javian Mallory and Mark Fletcher Jr. makes life easier for Mensah and the Miami passing game. Mensah, in return, is distributing the ball to a pair of elite receivers in Malachi Toney and Cooper Barkate. Beyond the elite trio is six other receivers having totaled over 100 yards this season.

The upfront contention on the national scene leads to the ACC title picture. Miami will all but seal a spot in the final conference title game in Charlotte with a win on Saturday. Mensah also has a chance to re-establish himself as the top contender to win the Heisman with a standout performance.

Miami is in a position to reach the top of the college football world once again. Virginia Tech is the next challenge in the way of achieving this.

The Hurricanes will have Johnson on their side in the process.