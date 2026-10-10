Mike Elko Takes Direct Shot at Texas A&M Community After Embarrassing Loss

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko isn’t holding back his frustration following another disappointing performance from the Aggies.

Following Texas A&M’s embarrassing 27-6 loss to No. 14 Missouri on Saturday, Elko delivered some pointed comments about the program’s critics, specifically calling out the popular Aggies media outlet and online community TexAgs.

The comments came as Elko was asked about his message to frustrated Texas A&M fans following a difficult start to the 2026 season.

Rather than simply addressing the team’s struggles, the Aggies’ head coach made it clear that he has little patience for certain voices surrounding the program.

Mike Elko Calls TexAgs Community a ‘Cesspool’

According to Carter Karels of On3, Elko distinguished Texas A&M’s loyal supporters and those criticizing the program on social media.

“There’s a difference to me between the fan base and social media,” Elko said. “So there’s one group that I really don’t care much about. Billy’s cesspool (at TexAgs) can go be Billy’s cesspool.”

The reference was directed at TexAgs, the popular Texas A&M-focused media platform associated with co-owner and executive editor Billy Liucci.

Elko continued by asking Aggies fans to remain committed to the program despite its recent struggles.

“Our fan base, stay with us, be behind us. We’re going to build something that we told you we were going to build. So we’re in a really bad spot right now, but we’ll work our way out of it.”

The remarks quickly became a talking point following the loss, with Elko’s decision to single out TexAgs adding another layer of controversy to an already frustrating afternoon for Texas A&M.

Texas A&M’s Struggles Continue Following Missouri Loss

While Elko’s comments are generating attention, the Aggies have much bigger problems to address on the football field.

Saturday’s defeat dropped Texas A&M to 3-3 overall and 1-3 in SEC play, with three losses coming in its last four games.

The offensive struggles were particularly concerning against Missouri.

Texas A&M managed just 216 total yards, including an astonishing 29 rushing yards on 23 attempts. Quarterback Marcel Reed completed 19 of 39 passes for 187 yards and two interceptions.

The Aggies also failed to score an offensive touchdown, marking the second consecutive SEC road game in which they were held out of the end zone.

For a program that entered the season with significant expectations, the disappointing results have understandably created frustration among supporters.

Mike Elko Faces Growing Pressure to Turn Texas A&M Around

Elko’s frustration with outside criticism is understandable, particularly in an era when social media gives fans an immediate platform to voice their displeasure.

However, his comments also highlight the mounting pressure surrounding the Texas A&M program.

The Aggies entered 2026 hoping to build on their College Football Playoff appearance from a season ago. Instead, inconsistent offensive production and disappointing SEC performances have raised questions about the team’s direction.

Elko has repeatedly emphasized the importance of blocking out outside noise, but Saturday’s remarks suggest the criticism is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

Texas A&M will have an opportunity to regroup against The Citadel before traveling to face Alabama in another challenging SEC matchup.

For Elko, the quickest way to quiet the criticism may have little to do with what is said during press conferences.

It will come down to what the Aggies accomplish on the field.