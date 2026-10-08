Mizzou Receives Uplifting News About Freshman Johnnie Jones

The Missouri Tigers received disheartening news last week about their teammate Johnnie “DJ” Jones before the matchup with Florida. On Tuesday, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz shared with the media the reason that he shouted out Jones in his postgame interview following the big win.

During freshman intake, a heart issue was discovered, and the Tigers staff continued to monitor him for two weeks, but to no avail.

“We sent him to the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, and discovered a much more significant issue,” Drinkwitz said on Tuesday. “And then last week we found out that Jonnie’s now on a heart transplant list.”

On Thursday morning, Drinkwitz posted a statement on X regarding the freshman offensive tackle.

Mizzou Freshman Johnnie Jones Received Heart Transplant

Thursday morning, Drinkwitz shared an uplifting update about Jones. “I have a great update to share on DJ,” Drinkwitz posted to X. “Last night, DJ received his heart transplant, and his surgery went well. He is now recovering.”

Drinkwitz was visibly choked up speaking about Jones on Tuesday, and asked the Mizzou family to keep Jones and his family in their prayers. “I know Johnnie was watching our game,” Drinkwitz said. “It’s just hard, an 18-year-old with everything in front of him, and you’re just not prepared for that kind of news.”

The Tigers got the news regarding their teammate last week and would go on to rout Florida in a statement win. Jones is now recovering. There is no knowledge of whether or not he would be able to suit up on the gridiron again, and currently that is not the most important thing in his recovery.

Mizzou Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz Grateful For Support

It has been a roller coaster of a week for the Missouri Tigers, and Eli Drinkwitz was the mouthpiece for the Jones family, the Missouri players, and the University regarding Jones.

“We are incredibly grateful for the medical team who cared for DJ and for the donor and donor family whose extraordinary gift made this possible,” Drinkwitz said.

Mayo Clinic is a nationally acclaimed medical facility that took Jones in and discovered a more significant issue than the Tigers initially found.

In his post on X, Drinkwitz said, “Please continue to keep DJ, his family, the donor family, and his caregivers in your prayers as he begins the recovery process.”

Drinkwitz also expressed thanks for the support from the fans, students, and alumni during this time. “We are so thankful for the incredible prayers and support from the entire Mizzou Family. We will continue to update you when we can,” Drinkwitz posted.

Tiger fans can support by donating to the Jones Family’s SupportNow as Jones begins a lengthy recovery process.