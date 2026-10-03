College Football World Missed Insane Ending Sparked by ‘Bafflingly Stupid’ Coaching Decision

The Idaho Vandals delivered one of the wildest finishes of the college football season Friday night, and plenty of fans may have completely missed it.

Idaho stunned No. 1 Montana State 35-34, snapping the defending FCS national champion’s 19-game winning streak. The Vandals scored a touchdown on their final offensive play before converting a two-point attempt for the win, but a controversial coaching decision from Montana State’s Brent Vigen helped set the stage.

Idaho completed a pass to the Montana State 25-yard line in the final seconds. Officials determined the runner went down with one second remaining, leaving the Vandals with one final play but creating a chaotic situation as the clock would restart once the ball was ready.

ICYMI: Idaho ends Montana State’s 19-game win streak and upsets the Bobcats in epic fashion a with late TD and 2-point conversion 😳 pic.twitter.com/DVFb889soP — ESPN (@espn) October 3, 2026

That’s when Vigen called timeout.

Barstool Sports’ Rico Bosco Rips Montana State’s Late Decision

Barstool Sports personality Rico Bosco couldn’t believe the decision, arguing Montana State had essentially rescued Idaho from a frantic situation.

“I think it was a bang-bang call to say he went down with 1 second left on the clock, but either way if you are Montana State, you have the advantage,” Bosco said. “They will spot the ball and then Idaho is scrambling to run something. They’d be lucky to hear a play from the sidelines, they can’t change personnel, they are in a legit fire drill.”

Instead of forcing Idaho to operate under those circumstances, Montana State stopped everything.

“To call a timeout immediately evens it back out,” Bosco said. “Idaho can catch their breath, set up a play, know what to do etc. Bafflingly stupid by Montana State and it ends up costing them the game. Really bizarre.”

Idaho still had to execute, and it did exactly that. Quarterback Joshua Wood connected with Ryan Jezioro for a 25-yard touchdown, cutting Montana State’s advantage to 34-33.

Idaho coach Thomas Ford Jr. then made his own enormous decision. Rather than sending out the kicking unit and playing for overtime, Ford kept his offense on the field for a two-point conversion. Wood ran it in, completing a stunning 35-34 upset.

Vigen’s timeout alone didn’t lose the game. Montana State still had an opportunity to stop Idaho on the final play and again on the conversion. Still, Bosco argued the decision was particularly surprising given Vigen’s track record.

“You just don’t expect that from a coach like Brent Vigen with a 66-13 career record,” Bosco said.

A winless Idaho team entered the night facing the nation’s No. 1 FCS program and defending national champion riding a 19-game winning streak. One second was all the Vandals needed to change everything.