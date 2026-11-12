Ole Miss Rebels Receives Devastating Injury News About Star RB Kewan Lacy

The Ole Miss Rebels have had to play without star running back Kewan Lacy for the last few weeks. Lacy last played in a game on October 24 against Texas. So far this season, Lacy has 78 carries for 388 yards and five touchdowns, despite being viewed as a potential top-10 pick.

Lacy has missed games against Auburn and Georgia. The Rebels went 1-1 in those games, throttling the Tigers but getting blown out by the Bulldogs. Now, Ole Miss will have to play the rest of the season without Lacy, as he is out for the year.

Ole Miss Rebels to be Without Kewan Lacy for the Rest of the Season

According to Pete Nakos of On3, Lacy is out for the year. Lacy has been dealing with a left shoulder injury since that Texas game. Now, it will sideline him for the rest of the season. This is a big blow for a team that is fighting for its College Football Playoff life.

After losing to Georgia, the Rebels fell to 19th in the CFP rankings. They now have three losses and just three games left. However, none of their remaining games are against ranked foes. That means it will be hard for them to make up enough ground to make the Playoff.

Without Lacy, the Ole Miss Rebels have relied on Makhi Frazier to run the ball. Moving forward, he will be the starter for the rest of the year. Frazier has almost as many carries as Lacy does at this point. He has 72 carries for 365 yards, but he hasn’t had a rushing touchdown yet.

Losing Lacy is a huge blow for the Rebels. Lacy was projected to be a first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft before he was hurt. It’s unclear if this injury will affect his draft stock. Lacy could decide to return to school next year if he no longer has a first-round grade.

Ole Miss Likely Won’t Make the College Football Playoff

The Rebels likely don’t have enough time to push themselves back into the top 11 to make the CFP. The 12th spot will be taken by a Group of Six team, so that’s why they need to be 11th or better. Right now, Ole Miss isn’t even the highest-ranked three-loss team.

Both Oregon and South Carolina are ranked higher than Ole Miss right now. No one dropped further in this week’s rankings than the Rebels. They dropped nine spots, which makes it almost impossible for them to get back into it unless chaos happens ahead of them.

In Pete Golding’s first full season as the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels, he was hoping for a little more. A blowout loss to Florida might be the one that keeps them out of the CFP this season. Now, they have to hope for a lot of help in the next three weeks. Lacy won’t be there to help them.