The North Dakota State Bison have a chance to accomplish an impressive feat in their first season at the FBS level.

NDSU has a chance to play for a Mountain West Conference championship.

The title game is in a few weeks, and the Bison are still in play to be one of the two teams competing. But it’s not a given, and they need some things to go their way.

North Dakota State has to beat Northern Illinois on Saturday for any of this to be relevant, but given that NIU is winless, that seems like it’s safe to assume.

And once we assume that, we can answer the two other rooting questions NDSU fans might have this weekend as they try to make the MWC title game.

Who Should NDSU Root For in New Mexico-Wyoming?

The first step to these proceedings is for NDSU to root for New Mexico.

Wyoming enters the weekend at 6-1. New Mexico is 5-1 in conference play. North Dakota State is 5-2.

The difficulty of this matchup of one-loss teams is that NDSU lost to New Mexico this season but beat Wyoming.

Because of that, the Bison need the Buffaloes to get to two losses, as well, because they hold the tiebreaker there.

So if New Mexico beats Wyoming, then NDSU would be ahead of Wyoming on tiebreaker and be set up for a chance at a rematch with the Lobos in the conference title game.

Who Should NDSU Root For in SJSU-UNLV?

The Bison should want San Jose State to win this matchup on Saturday night.

A win by UNLV leaves them in the running to also get to 6-2 in the conference (they have another conference game next week). The Rebels handed NDSU their other conference loss, so if they got to 6-2 with North Dakota State, UNLV would hold the tiebreaker.

The only way NDSU can clinch a title game spot this weekend is by beating NIU, having New Mexico beat Wyoming and having San Jose State beat UNLV.