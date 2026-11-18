The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have put themselves in a great position to make the College Football Playoff.

With just two games remaining in the regular season, Notre Dame is ranked No. 6 in the new CFP rankings that were released Tuesday night.

It was actually a slight drop for Notre Dame despite a weekend win over Boston College, which isn’t necessarily a big deal for making the field but does make it a little tougher to get a first-round bye as a top-four team.

Here’s what Notre Dame fans should know ahead of the final two weeks of the season.

Notre Dame’s CFP Path

Notre Dame absolutely guarantees its place in the field with two wins to close the regular season. The Fighting Irish close with SMU and Syracuse — the Mustangs are reeling while the Orange are playing better, but Notre Dame will still be solidly favored in both games.

ESPN’s Heather Dinich wrote this after the latest rankings release about Notre Dame:

The Fighting Irish are two wins away from locking up a playoff bid, as Notre Dame is guaranteed a spot as long as it is ranked in the committee’s top 12 on Selection Day. The Irish have at least a 93% chance to beat both SMU and Syracuse. Although Notre Dame can’t boost its résumé with a conference title, it might be able to claim a win against the ACC champs if Miami goes on to capture its first ACC championship. That might not be enough to push the Irish into first-round bye territory, but teams above them can still lose. Notre Dame ranks No. 7 in ESPN’s strength of record metric, and its schedule is ranked No. 41. Its Oct. 17 defeat at BYU falls under the category of “good loss,” especially considering how close it was and that the Cougars should remain a top-10 team following Saturday’s win against Baylor. Notre Dame is 1-1 against CFP top 25 opponents and has four wins against Power 4 teams .500 or better.

Even another loss by Notre Dame wouldn’t necessarily spell doom, although it would make things trickier.

Clause Helps Notre Dame

Notre Dame has a bit more wiggle room thanks to that new clause in which they just have to be top-12 (not top-11 ahead of a Group of 6 team grabbing the 12th spot) to make the field.

That’s one extra position they can drop without missing the CFP.

Still, a loss to SMU or Syracuse would be a bad one for the Fighting Irish at this point in the season. The best thing they can do is win two more games and hope there are slip-ups ahead of them to snag a bye.