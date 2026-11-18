The Notre Dame Fighting Irish beat Boston College, but that did not stop them from falling one spot in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night. Texas jumped ahead of them at 8-2, while Notre Dame sits at 9-1. For Irish fans, winning and moving backward is understandably a tough combination to accept.

Notre Dame dropped from No. 5 to No. 6, trading places with the Longhorns. The Irish remain inside the projected playoff field, so nobody needs to treat this like an elimination. Still, the committee gave everyone something worth discussing by putting a two-loss team above a one-loss contender.

The question is whether Texas has done enough against its competition to deserve that placement. The committee’s answer this week was 111% yes. Notre Dame now has to keep winning while hoping its overall case becomes harder to pass over.

Texas Gives Committee Another SEC Road Win

Texas certainly did not make its win over LSU look easy. Arch Manning threw three interceptions, but the Longhorns still escaped Baton Rouge with a 22-21 victory after his late touchdown pass. Winning there gave Texas another result for the committee to weigh.

There is a reasonable argument that Texas deserves credit for surviving that kind of game. A messy road win still counts, especially when a team finds an answer with almost no time remaining. The Longhorns did enough when their margin for error disappeared.

This is where the SEC’s competition deserves consideration. Records matter, but treating every schedule as equal would leave out a major part of evaluating teams. Giving Texas credit for its opposition is fair, even if Notre Dame fans understandably dislike where that comparison landed.

That does not prove the committee moved Texas ahead simply because of its conference. Its published criteria include strength of schedule, head-to-head results and performances against common opponents. The ranking reflects an overall evaluation, rather than a standings table sorted by losses.

Notre Dame Still Controls Its Response

For Notre Dame, the concern is where it lands within the field. Positioning can affect the opponent and the route through the postseason. Dropping one spot now is manageable, but nobody wants that trend continuing toward the final rankings.

The Irish have every reason to believe they belong ahead of Texas. The Longhorns have a case, too. Tuesday showed Notre Dame that winning alone will not guarantee it stays ahead of everyone with a worse record.