Notre Dame Left Stunned as Clear Referee Error Helps BYU Win

No. 2 Notre Dame suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday night, falling 28-24 to No. 8 BYU, with some controversy at the end of the game.

Notre Dame had the ball on BYU’s 8-yard line with first-and-goal, aiming to win the game with four seconds left in the fourth quarter. Quarterback CJ Carr threw a pass into the end zone to wide receiver Jaden Greathouse, but defenders kept him from securing the catch. No pass interference was called on the play, even though there could have been. The clock ultimately ran out on the play, resulting in BYU winning the game. However, that outcome shouldn’t have happened.

Notre Dame Should’ve Had One More Second Left to Run a Play

A replay showed the ball fell incomplete with one second left on the clock, so the officials should have added one more second to the game. The officials didn’t even seem to consider adding a second back on the clock, but of course, social media noticed that one second should have been added.

NFL insider Ari Meirov posted on X with the replay of the ball falling incomplete with one second left and said Notre Dame should have had one second left for the final play.

If the officials had added one second to the clock, a lot could have changed, and Notre Dame might have won.

Even football rules analyst Terry McAulay wrote that the officials should have put one second on the clock.

“As some have noted, there was indeed :01 on the bug clock when the pass hit the ground (BYU/ND). Replay should have reviewed to determine if the in-stadium clock was at :01 at that point and if so, ND would have had one more play,” McAulay wrote on X.

Notre Dame Could Have a Moment Like Michigan Did in Week 1

Michigan benefited from officials allowing one more second on the clock after the game clock ran out. In the first game of the season against Western Michigan, the Wolverines trailed 12-7 when quarterback Bryce Underwood threw a Hail Mary as time expired. Everyone thought the game was over, but the officials reviewed the clock and added one second. That extra second let Michigan throw another Hail Mary, complete the pass, and win the game.

Adding one second to the play clock is a significant factor, and Notre Dame could have easily won if the officials had added it. If Michigan can complete a 50+ yard Hail Mary to win with one second left, then Notre Dame could have thrown a touchdown pass from eight yards out with one second remaining.

Notre Dame will look to bounce back from its first loss in two weeks after its bye week when the Fighting Irish take on Navy before hosting Miami on Nov. 7.