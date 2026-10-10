Cardinals Finalizing Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade: Where’s the Former Ohio State Star Headed?

Some major NFL news story emerged Saturday morning when ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a deal to trade former first-round pick Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Cardinals selected him fourth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft after a legendary collegiate career at Ohio State.

Where Is Harrison Jr. Headed?

This is the interesting part. While Schefter reported that Harrison Jr. will be inactive Sunday against the Detroit Lions as the Cardinals finalize the deal, no team has been publicly announced as his potential destination.

Via ESPN’s Adam Schefter: “Breaking: the Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a deal to trade WR Marvin Harrison, sources tell me and @RapSheet. The team informed Harrison this morning that he will be inactive for Sunday’s game vs Detroit as details of the trade are finalized.”

Breaking: the Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a deal to trade WR Marvin Harrison, sources tell me and @RapSheet. The team informed Harrison this morning that he will be inactive for Sunday’s game vs Detroit as details of the trade are finalized. https://t.co/x6n0Hsfzzj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2026

The one team Schefter did note was in the mix is the Houston Texans.

Via Schefter: “One team that has had Marvin Harrison trade talks with Arizona is Houston, sources tell me and @rapsheet. Houston has been, and is thought to be, square in the mix for Harrison. But as one Texans source said about the team’s interest in Harrison, ‘I can’t confirm or deny at this time.'”

It’s possible the Cardinals have agreed to trade terms with a team. Yet, are simply waiting to see if another suitor can top the offer currently on the table.

Trade Will Be Completed After Sunday’s Games

Schefter reported that the 24-year-old time in Arizona is indeed over. However, the trade won’t be completed until after Sunday’s games.

“The one certainty is that Marvin Harrison’s time in Arizona is done,” Schefter said. “Arizona feels comfortable enough to know it can and will trade Harrison, which is why he will be inactive Sunday. But no Harrison trade will be completed until after Sunday’s games are played.”