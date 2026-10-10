Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade Could Reunite Him With Former Ohio State Quarterback

Major NFL news emerged Saturday when ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a deal to trade former first-round pick Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Cardinals selected Harrison Jr. fourth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft after he spent three seasons at Ohio State and established himself as one of the best wide receivers in program history.

However, after a solid rookie campaign in 2024, Harrison Jr. has struggled to find consistent production in Arizona throughout the 2025 season and into this year.

Where Is Harrison Jr. Headed?

The interesting part of Schefter’s report is that Harrison Jr.’s trade destination has not been revealed. The deal is expected to be finalized after Sunday’s games, which is why the Cardinals made him inactive.

“The one certainty is that Marvin Harrison’s time in Arizona is done,” Schefter reported. “Arizona feels comfortable enough to know it can and will trade Harrison, which is why he will be inactive Sunday. But no Harrison trade will be completed until after Sunday’s games are played.”

The one certainty is that Marvin Harrison’s time in Arizona is done. Arizona feels comfortable enough to know it can and will trade Harrison, which is why he will be inactive Sunday. But no Harrison trade will be completed until after Sunday’s games are played. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2026

Texans Emerge as Potential Suitor

One team reportedly interested in Harrison Jr. is the Houston Texans, led by former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

“One team that has had Marvin Harrison trade talks with Arizona is Houston, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Houston has been, and is thought to be, square in the mix for Harrison,” Schefter added. “But as one Texans source said about the team’s interest in Harrison, ‘I can’t confirm or deny at this time.’”

One team that has had Marvin Harrison trade talks with Arizona is Houston, sources tell me and @rapsheet. Houston has been, and is thought to be, square in the mix for Harrison. But as one Texans source said about the team’s interest in Harrison, “I can’t confirm or deny at this time.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2026

Harrison Jr. Could Reunite With Stroud

If the Texans acquire Harrison Jr. when the trade is finalized Sunday or Monday morning, the move would reunite the 24-year-old wide receiver with his former Ohio State teammate, C.J. Stroud.

The two spent two seasons together at Ohio State, where they developed a strong connection before Houston selected Stroud No. 2 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Harrison Jr. spent his third and final season in Columbus playing with quarterback Kyle McCord.

His best season alongside Stroud came in 2022, when he hauled in 77 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns.