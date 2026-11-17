Ohio State has a different feeling for the first time in weeks: They’ve entered this week of practice coming off a win.

That’s got to be especially nice for true freshman quarterback Luke Fahey, who took until his third start to notch his first victory, a home win over Nebraska on Saturday.

Fahey has continued to get votes of confidence from head coach Ryan Day despite calls from the fanbase to switch to Tavien St. Clair, and barring a surprise, it appears Fahey will be the starting quarterback for the rest of the season.

The post-win vibe meant that in his weekly Tuesday press conference, Day got to speak in a more positive direction about Fahey.

Day delivered multiple thoughts, but one phrase stood out.

Ryan Day’s 2-Word Description of Luke Fahey

Day used these two words to describe Fahey on the field: “Pretty unflappable.”

That’s certainly a trait Fahey has needed to step in as a three-star true freshman at a powerhouse like Ohio State and try to keep the Buckeyes afloat. Day himself said that Fahey being “pretty unflappable” is a “great sign for a quarterback.”

While the path is narrow, Ohio State isn’t technically eliminated from the College Football Playoff yet, and Fahey has grown more comfortable with each start.

Next up for Fahey? A trip to Nebraska.

“I think he’s learned from each game, but he still hasn’t played a whole lot of football, and so this is the next challenge for him to go win a game on the road,” Day told reporters on Tuesday.

The Cornhuskers team hosting Ohio State on Saturday is far from a powerhouse, but they’ll try — like the three foes before them — to throw unfamiliar looks at the inexperienced Fahey in the hopes of rattling him.

So far, Fahey hasn’t shown that he can be rattled.

Other Ryan Day Comments

Maybe the most important other note from Day was about running back Ja’Kobi Jackson, who he said is still week-to-week and hasn’t even started running yet.

Day also talked about Ohio State’s chances of making the College Football Playoff.

“We need help, but we know there is a chance,” Day said. “… We have a meeting here at 2:30 to talk about that very thing. We have two really good road wins this year against top-15 teams. To go get this win on the road again would go a long way.”

Ohio State can’t make the dance without a win at Nebraska on Saturday, so that’s the task at hand.