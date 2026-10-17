Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith Goes Viral for What He Said After Indiana Win

The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes edged out the No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers in a thrilling top-five Big Ten showdown in Bloomington on Saturday.

Ohio State won 19-15 in dramatic fashion. With just over a minute remaining, Indiana had the ball on the Buckeyes’ side of the field and faced fourth-and-four. Quarterback Josh Hoover took a shot at the end zone, connecting with wide receiver Nick Marsh for what would have been a go-ahead touchdown.

However, Marsh stepped out of bounds before securing the reception, resulting in a turnover on downs.

Check it out:

Jeremiah Smith’s Locker Room Message Goes Viral

After the Buckeyes’ win, a clip surfaced from their locker room as the team celebrated with music.

At the forefront of the video was superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who faced double teams throughout the game but still managed to haul in four receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown.

Smith went viral on social media for his comments, making it clear that Indiana had double-teamed him all day.

“Double team! Double team every [explicit] play!” Smith said. “That get back a [explicit].”

Ohio State lost 13-10 the last time the teams met in the Big Ten Championship Game last December. That loss explains why the Buckeyes were playing “Get Back” by YTB Fatt, the song Smith and his teammates were singing along to in the locker room.

“They doubled teamed me every f—ing play” Jeremiah Smith after the Indiana game 👀 https://t.co/yZeUN7FhIB — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) October 17, 2026

Fans React on Social Media

College football fans took to social media to react to Smith and the Buckeyes’ celebration after their massive road win.

“Tik Tok editors cooking up as we speak lol,” one fan wrote.

Someone else added, “Oh yea 4 !!!!!”

Another person commented, “HEISMAN TALK.”

“Hate this. Keep the locker room to yourself,” one fan shared.

One more wrote, “Jeremiah Smith is the only buckeye allowed to celebrate this everyone else gotta go home and study.”





