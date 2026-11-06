Julian Sayin Injury Update: Ohio State Insider Details Surgery News

Ohio State is looking to bounce back after losing to USC on Halloween. As the Buckeyes prepare to face Oregon on Saturday, they still won’t have starting quarterback Julian Sayin, who suffered an elbow injury against Indiana in Week 7. Ohio State hasn’t provided much of an update on Sayin’s injury, as it isn’t required to share specific details. However, Buckeyes insider Bill Rabinowitz has added some insight.

Rabinowitz published an exclusive article on Thursday stating Sayin had surgery almost two weeks ago to repair a fractured elbow.

“Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin had surgery almost two weeks ago to repair a fractured right elbow, according to a source close to the program,” Rabinowitz wrote.

“Sayin was injured in the fourth quarter of Ohio State’s 19-15 victory Oct. 17 at Indiana when Hoosiers defensive lineman Mario Landino hit him in the pocket, forcing a fumble that OSU recovered. The procedure Sayin had involved inserting plates and screws, the source said.”

Ryan Day Provided an Update on Julian Sayin

Head coach Ryan Day provided a brief update on Sayin, saying he feels good about Sayin’s long-term status.

“It’s not going to be next week, or next month – it’s going to take some time here, but I think certainly for the long term, we feel like we’re on a good track here,” Day said Thursday.

Sayin is in his second season as Ohio State’s starting quarterback, with 2,007 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and four interceptions in seven games this season. Ohio State turned to true freshman Luke Fahey in last week’s loss to USC. Fahey performed decently, completing 21 of 38 passes for 260 yards and one touchdown.

Ohio State Should Bring Sayin Back for 2027

Sayin had a good chance of being drafted in the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft heading into the season, but he may have to return to school. The question is whether that will be at Ohio State.

Ohio State should welcome back Sayin with open arms. If he leaves, he would likely be one of the best quarterbacks in the transfer portal, and the Buckeyes have shown they don’t currently have a quarterback they can trust.

Fahey is only 5-foot-11 and a true freshman three-star recruit, while his backup, Tavien St. Clair, is a five-star redshirt freshman. However, he can’t even beat out Fahey, which is alarming for the future.

Ohio State should try to run it back with Sayin for one more season rather than going into the portal in the winter and bringing in a transfer who might not even be better than Sayin.

Ohio State will take on Oregon from Columbus on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.