Former Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson Makes Concerning Health Announcement

TreVeyon Henderson is in his second NFL season with the New England Patriots after they drafted him in the second round out of Ohio State, where he cemented his legacy as one of the program’s greatest running backs of all time.

After a productive rookie season in New England, however, Year 2 has presented several challenges for the 24-year-old playmaker.

He’s played in six games this season, but the Patriots have limited his role. On Friday, the running back shared a health update that may help explain his difficult year so far.

Henderson Makes Concerning Health Announcement

In a statement on social media, Henderson revealed that he recently experienced a medical emergency that required several days of hospitalization. He dealt with unexplained neurological symptoms, and although his medical tests brought reassuring results, doctors still haven’t determined the cause.

Here’s Henderson’s statement:

“I would like to provide an official statement regarding the medical condition I’ve been experiencing. Recently, I experienced an unexpected and unusual medical emergency involving a series of unexplained neurological symptoms that required hospitalization for several days,” Henderson said, via social media. “During that time, I underwent extensive medical testing and evaluation. While the results of my comprehensive medical testing have come back positive and reassuring, the cause of this remains unknown and unexplainable. I will continue working closely with specialists and physical therapists to focus on my recovery, as these symptoms have affected my strength, coordination, and some of my physical functions.

“I am committed to doing everything necessary to return to full health. My health and long-term well-being remain my foremost priorities. I want to thank my wife for being by my side throughout all of this, and most importantly, I want to thank Jesus for giving me a peace that surpasses all understanding. Despite all of this, my heart rejoices in The Lord and my heart is at peace knowing that He is always faithful and His promise of Romans 8:28 always remain true. “And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.” The purpose of trials in life is not to drive us away from God, but to only bring us closer. May God’s Will be done, not mine.

“My wife and I are deeply grateful for family and loved ones, the New England Patriots organization, my agent, my medical team, teammates, and everyone who has offered prayers, encouragement, and support. We respectfully ask for continued prayers and privacy as we focus on my health and recovery.”

Support Pours In for Henderson

Support from both the Ohio State and Patriots communities has been unwavering since Henderson shared an update on his health.

“Please get well soon, Patriots Nation loves you. God Speed,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Praying for you man! Rocking the OSU 32 jersey all weekend. Go Bucks. Go Pats!”

Another person wrote, “Hope you feel better soon!! O-H.”

“One day at a time Trey! Get well soon!!” a fan shared.

One more fan commented, “Get well Trey. Go Buckeyes.”

Henderson’s Time at Ohio State

Henderson burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2021 and remained a staple of the offense throughout his four years in Columbus.

He played in 47 career games, rushing 590 times for 3,761 yards and 42 touchdowns. He also tallied 77 receptions for 853 yards and six touchdowns.

Best of all, he capped off his Buckeye career with a national championship in 2024, when Ohio State won four straight College Football Playoff games before defeating Notre Dame in the title game.