Ryan Day Explains Key Ohio State Defender’s Absence in Embarrassing Loss to USC

Ohio State suffered an embarrassing 30-18 loss to what’s been a largely unimpressive USC team on the road Saturday night, but the Buckeyes weren’t at full strength. In fact, it’s easy to argue that Ohio State wouldn’t have fallen if it hadn’t been shorthanded.

The team was missing multiple key players, including quarterback Julian Sayin (out for the season with an injury to his throwing arm), wide receiver Brandon Inniss, and cornerback Jay Timmons.

With Ohio State’s lackluster defensive performance and issues in the secondary — something that’s uncommon for the Buckeyes anyway — there is no question Timmons was sorely missed in this one, and Ohio State needs him back in the fold to get right.

Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day Gives Injury Update On Jay Timmons

Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day addressed Timmons’ absence and added context after his team’s loss to USC.

“He probably could have played the week before,” Day said regarding Timmons and Oct. 10’s game against Maryland.

“We held him off. We know what an impact he makes, and you know, in a game like this, a big game like this, we knew it was going to be important,” Day continued. “But you know, he kind of retweaked it in the Indiana game. So he was trying like heck to get back. But it’s one of those injuries where you know you put him back out there, he just resets it again, and we start right back from zero again.

“So he made some progress late in the week, but it wasn’t enough where our doctors and trainers felt like it was the right thing to do for him, so the decision was made to hold him.”

Timmons totals 14 combined tackles (10 solo), six passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery over five appearances.

In his most recent outing, the 19-15 win over the Indiana Hoosiers on Oct. 17, Simmons compiled seven total tackles (five solo), two passes defended and his second forced fumble of the year.

Looking Ahead For Ohio State

When Timmons returns will be something to keep an eye on as the Buckeyes desperately look to return to the win column with a home matchup against Oregon on Nov. 7. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET in Columbus.

This matchup will be critical for Ohio State to remain in the CFP picture after its fall from grace, and something that’s questionable now with Luke Fahey at quarterback. Given the Buckeyes aren’t allowed in as a three-loss team, the Buckeyes will have to win out as they host Oregon, Northwestern, and Michigan and hit the road to take on Nebraska.

Unexpectedly, that now seems easier said than done.