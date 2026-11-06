Ohio State’s Julian Sayin Update After Injury Hints at NFL Plans

Julian Sayin’s status is still uncertain for Ohio State after the injury he picked up against Indiana on Oct. 17.

It’s known that he’ll be out again this weekend when Luke Fahey starts at QB for the Buckeyes against Oregon. And a new quote from head coach Ryan Day makes it sound like the wait could go on for a while.

It’s worth breaking down Day’s new quote further, not just for how it pertains to this season’s Buckeyes, either.

Sayin is eligible to enter the 2027 NFL Draft. But if his season ends with this injury, or is at least severely limited by it, that raises questions about his potential draft stock.

The pre-draft process keeps the door open for Sayin to impress teams anyway if he goes that route, but he could also be pushed toward returning to school to try and put together a better final season on tape.

Here’s what’s worth knowing about all of this at the moment.

Ryan Day Comments on Julian Sayin

Day spoke with reporters Thursday and gave a sobering update on Sayin’s potential to return from injury soon.

“It’s not going to be next week, or next month – it’s going to take some time here, but I think certainly for the long term, we feel like we’re on a good track here,” Day said.

The fact that it’s not going to be “next month” — December — is a bad sign for Sayin playing again this season. The College Football Playoff does stretch into January, but it doesn’t sound like Day sees a Sayin return coming any time soon.

His comments also raise another interesting concept.

Julian Sayin’s NFL Future

It was Day saying it, not Sayin, but the idea that Day said “for the long term, we feel like we’re on a good track here” feels like it hints at what Sayin will potentially decide at the end of this season.

Sure, Day could just be using “we” very loosely, or he could have a sense that Sayin is returning to Ohio State for another season in 2027.

That’s not something that will be decided quickly. Sayin will surely give every possibility a lot of thought, and the Buckeyes will both make their case but also root for what’s best for their young QB.

Would Sayin come back for a year at Ohio State without Jeremiah Smith? The injury may have just made that more likely — although only time will truly tell.