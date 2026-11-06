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Ohio State’s Julian Sayin Update After Injury Hints at NFL Plans

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College Football Playoff Quarterfinal - Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: Miami v Ohio State
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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 31: Julian Sayin #10 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on in the second quarter against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2025 College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the 90th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Julian Sayin’s status is still uncertain for Ohio State after the injury he picked up against Indiana on Oct. 17.

It’s known that he’ll be out again this weekend when Luke Fahey starts at QB for the Buckeyes against Oregon. And a new quote from head coach Ryan Day makes it sound like the wait could go on for a while.

It’s worth breaking down Day’s new quote further, not just for how it pertains to this season’s Buckeyes, either.

Sayin is eligible to enter the 2027 NFL Draft. But if his season ends with this injury, or is at least severely limited by it, that raises questions about his potential draft stock.

The pre-draft process keeps the door open for Sayin to impress teams anyway if he goes that route, but he could also be pushed toward returning to school to try and put together a better final season on tape.

Here’s what’s worth knowing about all of this at the moment.

Ryan Day Comments on Julian Sayin

2026 Ohio State Football Camp
GettyCOLUMBUS, OHIO – AUGUST 7: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes attends Fall Camp at Woody Hayes Athletic Center on August 7, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

Day spoke with reporters Thursday and gave a sobering update on Sayin’s potential to return from injury soon.

“It’s not going to be next week, or next month – it’s going to take some time here, but I think certainly for the long term, we feel like we’re on a good track here,” Day said.

The fact that it’s not going to be “next month” — December — is a bad sign for Sayin playing again this season. The College Football Playoff does stretch into January, but it doesn’t sound like Day sees a Sayin return coming any time soon.

His comments also raise another interesting concept.

Julian Sayin’s NFL Future

Ohio State v USC
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 31: Julian Sayin #10 of the Ohio State Buckeyes watches as Tavien St. Clair #9 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warms up before the game against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

It was Day saying it, not Sayin, but the idea that Day said “for the long term, we feel like we’re on a good track here” feels like it hints at what Sayin will potentially decide at the end of this season.

Sure, Day could just be using “we” very loosely, or he could have a sense that Sayin is returning to Ohio State for another season in 2027.

That’s not something that will be decided quickly. Sayin will surely give every possibility a lot of thought, and the Buckeyes will both make their case but also root for what’s best for their young QB.

Would Sayin come back for a year at Ohio State without Jeremiah Smith? The injury may have just made that more likely — although only time will truly tell.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Ohio State’s Julian Sayin Update After Injury Hints at NFL Plans

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