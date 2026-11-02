Ohio State, Luke Fahey Make 5-Year Negative History After USC Loss

Luke Fahey played fine at USC for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Not great by any means, but OK for a true freshman making his first college start on the road in the Big Ten after being a three-star recruit.

Still, everything that comes in the days and weeks ahead for OSU is going to be viewed through the Fahey lens. As long as Julian Sayin remains out with injury, and as long as Fahey starts over Tavien St. Clair, that’s the only way this season can be assessed.

Expectations looked a certain way with Sayin. They look different now with Fahey.

But this is still Ohio State. The Buckeyes still want to contend for a national championship.

They now have two losses this season, and things could get tricky in a hurry with a matchup against Oregon this weekend.

Another loss could bump Ohio State out of the College Football Playoff picture.

Even before that happens, though, the Buckeyes have already taken one historic plummet.

Ohio State AP Poll History

In the new Associated Press college football poll released on Sunday, the Buckeyes check in as the No. 11 team in the country.

It’s the first time they’ve been outside the top-10 since Sept. 26, 2021.

That’s approximately 1,860 days in the top-10 of the country before this fall.

Ohio State entered Saturday ranked No. 2 in the country, but that’s been a cursed spot, as the No. 2 teams keep on losing.

The drop all the way to No. 11 is a bit further than a team usually drops after losing in the No. 2 spot, but the voters seem to be accounting for Ohio State’s quarterback situation. If Sayin doesn’t come back, the voters are saying, the Buckeyes don’t seem to be a top-10 team.

QB Decision

Ohio State could have a quarterback decision on its hands, but it doesn’t seem to actually be that way.

If the Buckeyes wanted to bench Fahey this week and try the former five-star recruit from Bellefontaine, Tavien St. Clair, they could do that.

But given that Fahey got every snap at USC, it seems unlikely that Ohio State will make any changes right now.

That means that it’ll be up to Fahey to pursue his first college victory at a time when the Buckeyes absolutely, positively need to win. They can’t afford a loss to the Ducks.

If Ohio State were to lose to Oregon, the AP Poll would be the last of their worries. Their chances of making the CFP would plummet to near-zero.