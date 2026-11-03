Ohio State’s Ryan Day Makes Decision on QB Luke Fahey Ahead of Oregon Game

The Ohio State Buckeyes’ season is now on the ropes after they lost to the USC Trojans 30-18 over the weekend in Southern California.

This was the Buckeyes’ second loss of the season, and it came with true freshman quarterback Luke Fahey making his first career start. The usual starter, Julian Sayin, suffered an elbow injury two weeks ago against Indiana that is likely to end his season.

While Ohio State stalled several times in USC territory, settling for four field goals and converting just one drive into a touchdown, Fahey played as well as you could have expected given the circumstances.

He completed 21 of 38 passes for 260 yards and one touchdown without committing a turnover. Ohio State also finished with more than 100 additional yards of total offense than USC and rushed for 204 yards, led by Bo Jackson.

Ryan Day Makes Decision on Fahey

Ohio State is now set to host the Oregon Ducks in Columbus on Saturday, with its season on the line each week from here on out.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, head coach Ryan Day officially announced that Fahey will once again start at quarterback, with no switch to Tavien St. Clair.

“I think going into it we gotta help this guy out and I don’t think we did,” Day said. “I thought he had the right approach. It was not all perfect. There were certainly things that happened operationally that for a young quarterback it was a lot on him and he was working through it… he also made a lot of plays, he also had command of the huddle, he also showed some grit out there and toughness.

“So there’s things to build on there for sure. But we gotta do a better job around him helping him out as a young player.”

Ryan Day said Luke Fahey will remain Ohio State’s starting quarterback against Oregon 🔊 “I thought you saw him make some plays. He kept playing all the way to the end. I thought his attitude was good on the sideline.” https://t.co/tTHa5YdQ01 — Eleven Warriors (@11W) November 3, 2026

Looking at Ohio State

The Buckeyes still control their own destiny over the final four games of the regular season. If they win out, they’ll punch their ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game and likely earn a College Football Playoff bid.

Ohio State also plays three of its final four games at home. After hosting Oregon this week, the Buckeyes will face Northwestern, travel to Nebraska and then close out the regular season with a rivalry game against Michigan.