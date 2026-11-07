Massillon Ends HS Career of Ryan Day’s Son in Ohio Playoff Football Rout

Massillon has an unmatched tradition in Ohio high school football.

On Friday night, the son of Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day, RJ, got to see that up close and personal.

It wasn’t a good night for RJ’s Columbus DeSales team, as they were eliminated from the playoffs by the potent Tigers, 48-0.

Massillon advances to take on Big Walnut in the playoffs for the third consecutive season.

OSU’s head coach was in attendance before playing at home on Saturday against Oregon. He already would’ve known what Massillon was all about, but he too got to see it at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium on Friday night.

Ohio State HC Ryan Day taking in the sights here at the Massillon vs DeSales game https://t.co/DIaXUydecD — Seth Bailey (@SethBailey04) November 7, 2026

How Massillon Won

If the other team doesn’t score, they aren’t going to win.

Massillon’s defense was in total control on Friday night.

It wasn’t just a shutout on the scoreboard. Massillon held DeSales to negative-13 rushing yards, 5 total yards and just 2 first downs.

Massillon destroyed DeSales in today’s second round playoff game, holding them to -13 rush yards, 5 total yards, and only 2 first downs.

The Tigers had 392 yards, 243 rushing and 149 passing. https://t.co/Rvk8CUy5nN — Seth Bailey (@SethBailey04) November 7, 2026

Savior Owens scored the first three touchdowns for the Tigers on the ground.

Massillon opened up a 28-0 lead in the second quarter when Rasmus Haines spotted Dashun Williams up the seam for a passing touchdown.

Hanes then hit Deontay Malone for a touchdown for a 35-0 lead.

Gary Yeager scored Massillon’s first touchdown of the second half, and Donnie McMullen threw to Van Hawkins for a touchdown for the final score.

Massillon is also benefiting from the Supreme Court of Ohio ruling the Feister brothers, Brayton and Brydon, eligible to play in the postseason after transfer controversy.

What’s Next for RJ Day?

Ryan Day’s son isn’t done playing football. He’ll even keep the purple.

He’s heading to Northwestern to play for offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

RJ Day set school records for passing yards and passing touchdowns at DeSales.

It’s been cool to watch Ryan Day be there at various events for RJ, even donning Northwestern gear at commitment and signing. Father is clearly proud of his son.

RJ wasn’t the level of prospect quite to end up at Ohio State, but he will be in the Big Ten. That could set up quite the matchup some day.

More Ohio HS Football

Read about Marion Local, Minster, Coldwater, St. Henry and the rest of the powerhouse MAC here.