Ohio State Could Welcome Back Key Defender for Oregon Showdown

The Ohio State Buckeyes got a much-needed boost ahead of their critical Big Ten showdown with Oregon.

Star freshman defensive back Jay Timmons has been cleared to return after missing three of Ohio State’s last four games with an injury.

Timmons was not listed on the Buckeyes’ initial availability report for Saturday’s matchup against the No. 23 Ducks, signaling that he should be ready to play.

The encouraging development comes after Ohio State’s disappointing loss to USC, during which its secondary struggled to contain explosive passing plays.

And head coach Ryan Day made it clear how much Timmons’ potential return could mean.

Ryan Day Gives Update on Jay Timmons’ Return

Day addressed Timmons’ status Wednesday, Nov. 4, revealing that the young defensive back had made significant progress during the team’s preparation for Oregon.

“We’ll have to see how the next 48 hours go,” Day said, according to The Columbus Dispatch‘s Joey Kaufman. “But he’s had two good days of practice. That would really inject a lot for us in the back end.”

Timmons originally suffered a hamstring injury against Illinois on Sept. 26 before missing games against Iowa and Maryland.

He returned against Indiana on Oct. 17 but aggravated the injury, forcing him to miss Ohio State’s Oct. 31 matchup with USC.

The freshman’s absence proved costly as the Trojans connected on touchdown and non-scoring completions of 69 and 70 yards, respectively.

Now, the Buckeyes appear poised to regain one of their most important defensive contributors.

According to Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, Timmons was among 14 players named semifinalists for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award on Wednesday.

Ohio State Still Facing Major Injury Concerns Against Oregon

Despite the positive news surrounding Timmons, Ohio State isn’t entering Saturday’s matchup at full strength.

Starting left tackle Ian Moore and wide receivers Brandon Inniss and Brock Boyd are listed as questionable, while quarterback Julian Sayin remains sidelined with an elbow injury.

Defensive tackle Eddrick Houston, however, wasn’t on the injury report after suffering a lower-body injury against USC.

Timmons has recorded 14 tackles, six passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery across five appearances this season.

His availability could provide an important lift to a Buckeyes defense looking to bounce back from its struggles in Los Angeles.

Ohio State and Oregon will kick off Saturday, Nov. 7, at 3:30 p.m. ET in Columbus.