Everyone Is Asking The Same Julian Sayin Injury Question

With Julian Sayin, the Ohio State Buckeyes planned to contend for the national championship.

Without Saying due to injury, it’s not clear if OSU can even make it into the College Football Playoff. They’re starting true freshman Luke Fahey at quarterback instead of the Heisman contender.

Ohio State held on to win barely when Sayin exited early against Indiana.

The Buckeyes could not pull off the same feat against USC on Halloween, and now they go into a Saturday meeting at Oregon likely needing to win out to make it to the CFP, with or without Sayin.

But throughout the two-plus weeks since Sayin was hurt on Oct. 17, there’s been one question lingering in the minds of Ohio State fans.

Julian Sayin Question

Every Ohio State fan, and college football followers around the country, wants to know: What’s wrong with Julian Sayin?

Sayin clearly had an injury to his right (throwing) arm against Indiana. He watched the end of the game in a sling on the sideline.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said soon after that Sayin would be out “indefinitely,” but didn’t provide any further information.

And more than a week since that public diagnosis, there’s nothing more known.

Yall dont understand how bad Ryan Day pisses me off. Why cant you tell us what specifically is Julian Sayin injury is and give us a timetable or a rough draft of when he will be back??? He really annoys me. — Mr. Bank Yessirr (@SB_Cash614) November 3, 2026

Yall tweeted hate about Julian Sayin all year even in blowouts when he would throw 70%, now we bout to miss the playoffs LMAO. Y’all young folks gone learn what being grateful is eventually poor fandom will humble you quick lol — Neico🫰🏾 (@ncorbsn) November 3, 2026

It’s not Ohio State’s obligation to reveal anything more about Sayin. It is a bit surprising that a national college football insider hasn’t shared additional info, though. This is one of the most important injury situations in the country.

Why Ohio State Won’t Reveal Julian Sayin’s Injury Diagnosis, Timeline

The Buckeyes don’t have to share any of this information other than ruling Sayin out from week to week on the Big Ten’s availability report.

They could be keeping it under wraps specifically to protect Sayin’s privacy.

They could also want to leave the suggestion for CFP voters that Sayin might come back. If he’s announced out for the season, that permanently changes the perception of the Buckeyes.

But it does seem like everyone is assuming Sayin is out long-term unless proven otherwise. And Ohio State has no interest in proving otherwise, which seems like a bad sign.