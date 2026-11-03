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Everyone Is Asking The Same Julian Sayin Injury Question

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BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA - OCTOBER 17: Julian Sayin #10 of the Ohio State Buckeyes walks off the field with his arm in a sling after defeating the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on October 17, 2026 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

With Julian Sayin, the Ohio State Buckeyes planned to contend for the national championship.

Without Saying due to injury, it’s not clear if OSU can even make it into the College Football Playoff. They’re starting true freshman Luke Fahey at quarterback instead of the Heisman contender.

Ohio State held on to win barely when Sayin exited early against Indiana.

The Buckeyes could not pull off the same feat against USC on Halloween, and now they go into a Saturday meeting at Oregon likely needing to win out to make it to the CFP, with or without Sayin.

But throughout the two-plus weeks since Sayin was hurt on Oct. 17, there’s been one question lingering in the minds of Ohio State fans.

Julian Sayin Question

Every Ohio State fan, and college football followers around the country, wants to know: What’s wrong with Julian Sayin?

Sayin clearly had an injury to his right (throwing) arm against Indiana. He watched the end of the game in a sling on the sideline.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said soon after that Sayin would be out “indefinitely,” but didn’t provide any further information.

And more than a week since that public diagnosis, there’s nothing more known.

It’s not Ohio State’s obligation to reveal anything more about Sayin. It is a bit surprising that a national college football insider hasn’t shared additional info, though. This is one of the most important injury situations in the country.

Why Ohio State Won’t Reveal Julian Sayin’s Injury Diagnosis, Timeline

The Buckeyes don’t have to share any of this information other than ruling Sayin out from week to week on the Big Ten’s availability report.

They could be keeping it under wraps specifically to protect Sayin’s privacy.

They could also want to leave the suggestion for CFP voters that Sayin might come back. If he’s announced out for the season, that permanently changes the perception of the Buckeyes.

But it does seem like everyone is assuming Sayin is out long-term unless proven otherwise. And Ohio State has no interest in proving otherwise, which seems like a bad sign.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Everyone Is Asking The Same Julian Sayin Injury Question

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