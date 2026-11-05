Ohio State HC Ryan Day Provides Critical Injury Update on QB Julian Sayin Heading Into Oregon Game

Ohio State experienced life without starting quarterback Julian Sayin, losing to USC 30-18 in Week 9. Sayin will miss the Buckeyes’ Week 10 matchup against Oregon. However, head coach Ryan Day did provide an update on Sayin’s injury.

“It’s not going to be next week, or next month – it’s going to take some time here, but I think certainly for the long term, we feel like we’re on a good track here,” Day said Thursday, via Eleven Warriors Dan Hope.

Sayin Is Still Around the Team Helping Everyone Out

Sayin suffered an elbow injury during Ohio State’s Week 7 win over Indiana. Ohio State was driving down the field in the middle of the fourth quarter when Sayin was hit from his right side while looking to throw a pass to his left. The hit caused a fumble and injured his elbow.

Sayin likely won’t be back for the rest of the season, but he could return to Ohio State next year instead of going to the NFL.

Even though Sayin isn’t on the field, Day said he’s still been around the team.

“It’s been good to have him in the meetings, having Julian around the team. You talk through a play and say, ‘Jules, anything you can add,’ and sometimes he’ll say something. He’s got a good feel for that. He communicates well,” Day said, via Bill Landis.

“I think it’s important for him to be around the guys. I think it says a lot about him that he’s not just off doing his rehab. He’s with the team and takes his role very seriously. All things considered, the outcome with the different options of what we thought it could be, this has been a decent outcome for us and for him. Well let him go through that. It looks to be healing. It’s not gonna be next week or next month, it’s gonna take some time, but for the long term we feel like we’re on a good track here.”

Ohio State Started Luke Fahey Against USC

Luke Fahey got the start against USC, and even though the Buckeyes lost, he didn’t have that bad of a day. He completed 21 of 38 passes for 260 yards and one score.

Now Fahey will have another tough test when the Buckeyes host Oregon on Saturday. Even though the Ducks aren’t as great as they were supposed to be this season, they still have a good defense.

Ohio State must win its last four games; one more loss will drop the Buckeyes to three losses and likely eliminate them from playoff contention.