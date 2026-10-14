Former Ole Miss Legend Nears Gameday Return for Surging NFL Team

Former Ole Miss star A.J. Brown is heading back onto the field for his NFL team, the New England Patriots.

New England is opening Brown’s 21-day practice window, head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Wednesday, Oct. 14. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news, adding that Brown has been pushing to practice this week despite his recovery from a high-ankle sprain.

Rapoport cautioned that it “may be a bit early” for Brown to return to game action, but the star receiver is trying to accelerate the process.

It means a potential Week 6 return against the New York Jets is on the table, although opening Brown’s practice window doesn’t equate to activation for Sunday.

Brown hasn’t played since New England’s season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 9.

Brown Became Ole Miss Legend Before NFL Stardom

Before Brown became one of the NFL’s premier receivers, he constructed the foundation for his career at Ole Miss.

Brown spent three seasons with the Rebels from 2016 through 2018, finishing with 189 receptions for 2,984 yards and 19 touchdowns. Ole Miss credited Brown as the program’s all-time leader in receiving yards when his college career ended.

His final two seasons were notably dominant.

Brown caught 75 passes for a then-school-record 1,252 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2017. He broke his own record a year later, finishing 2018 with 85 receptions for 1,320 yards and six scores. His 1,320 yards led the SEC, while Brown earned first-team All-SEC honors from both the coaches and Associated Press.

He also recorded 12 career 100-yard receiving games at Ole Miss, another school record at the time.

Brown even brought a piece of that college career with him to Foxborough. After the Patriots acquired him from Philadelphia in June, Brown explained his decision to wear No. 1 — the same number he wore at Ole Miss — as he began a new chapter in New England.

Brown Takes Big Step Toward Patriots Return

Brown suffered the high-ankle sprain during the third quarter of New England’s 13-10 loss to Seattle. He finished his Patriots debut with three receptions for 26 yards before leaving the game.

The Patriots placed Brown on IR three days later, requiring him to miss at least four games. That absence covered matchups against Pittsburgh, Jacksonville, Buffalo and Las Vegas, making him eligible to return against the Jets on Oct. 18.

Rapoport initially estimated a six-week absence for Brown, which made Week 6 appear ambitious. His return to practice now provides the Patriots with a much more favorable checkpoint.

Brown had also begun spending more time around the team before becoming eligible to practice. Patriots.com noted last week that the veteran had been back in the locker room as he ramped up his recovery.

New England doesn’t have to rush its most accomplished receiver back into the lineup. The practice window gives Brown an opening to test the ankle and rebuild his workload before the Patriots decide when he’s ready for game action.

When he does return, he can finally continue to bolster his limited regular-season work with Drake Maye.