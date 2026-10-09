Will the Hurricane Delay Ole Miss-Vanderbilt Game? Kickoff Time, Weather Report

Rains from Hurricane Isaias are expected to drench Nashville during No. 9 Ole Miss’ trip to Vanderbilt on Saturday, raising the chance of a lightning delay at FirstBank Stadium.

SEC games are rarely washed out by weather, but thunderstorm chances overlapping the 2:30 p.m. CT — 3:30 p.m. ET — kickoff could halt play between two teams that cannot afford another loss.

The Ole Miss Rebels (3-1, 1-1 SEC) are 9.5-point favorites over the Commodores (3-2, 0-2), with the total set at 54.5, according to Sports Illustrated. ESPN will televise the game, which streams on the ESPN Unlimited app.

Ole Miss Rebels-Vanderbilt Commodores Weather Forecast

Hurricane Isaias is forecast to make landfall near Pensacola, Florida, on Friday evening, then weaken while racing north through Alabama into Middle Tennessee, according to a WSMV weather forecast.

Nashville faces a 90% chance of precipitation Saturday, with a high near 72 and an east-northeast wind of 10 to 15 mph gusting as high as 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service forecast. Storms are possible in the morning, and a thunderstorm is possible after noon, which puts lightning near kickoff time. New rainfall should total between a half-inch and three-quarters of an inch. A flood watch and a wind advisory cover Davidson County.

Showers continue Saturday night with gusts up to 30 mph. Sunday brings a 30% chance of morning showers and a high near 74.

The heaviest rain and wind arrive between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. CT, a stretch that includes kickoff, according to FOX17 meteorologist Greg Bobos. Gusts of 30 to 40 mph are expected, and the severe weather threat is low.

Rain alone seldom stops an SEC game. Lightning does, however. Officials halt play when a strike lands within eight miles of the stadium, and each new strike restarts a 30-minute wait, according to FOX Carolina.

The seven games Isaias has already forced into changes do not include Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt, according to OutKick.

Ole Miss Rebels’ Stakes, Expectations at Vanderbilt

The Rebels return from a bye after a 52-28 loss at Florida on Sept. 26, according to a Daily Journal report. They hold the No. 9 spot in the Associated Press poll with 56 straight ranked weeks, and Missouri, Texas, Auburn, Georgia and Oklahoma still await on the Ole Miss upcoming schedule.

Vanderbilt is 0-2 in conference play after a 38-14 loss at Georgia. But the Commodores have not lost at home since Nov. 30, 2024. Ole Miss leads the series 54-40-2 after vacated wins and has won nine of the last 11, while Vanderbilt holds a 29-23-2 edge in Nashville, according to Ole Miss Athletics.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss ranks third nationally with 332.5 total yards per game, and the Rebels lead the SEC at 322.5 passing yards per game.

Running back Kewan Lacy has 191 yards and four touchdowns this season. Coach Pete Golding told reporters Monday he would “fully anticipate having” Lacy this week, according to Saturday Down South. Ole Miss averages only 117.5 rushing yards per game, 119th nationally.

Vanderbilt freshman quarterback Jared Curtis is probable after missing the Georgia game. Curtis averages 186.5 passing yards per game, Katz reported. Senior Blaze Berlowitz starts if Curtis cannot go.

“We know we got our work cut out for us, but I think our guys are in a good spot,” Golding said. Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea described Chambliss as a dynamic quarterback with arm strength who makes quick decisions.