Trinidad Chambliss is used to making key decisions. That’s what quarterbacks do all game long.

But this latest decision made by the Ole Miss star QB is a big one, at least in regards to how he’ll be remembered by the Rebels’ faithful.

Chambliss revealed his thinking after Saturday’s blowout win over tune-up opponent Wofford. He didn’t have a lot to worry about in that contest, and so it allowed for reflective questions in his postgame press conference.

And one question stood out: Would Chambliss be playing his last game at Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State?

Turns out, that isn’t the plan.

Trinidad Chambliss Makes Key Decision

The College Football Playoff stopped being in play for Ole Miss when they lost to Oklahoma on Sunday, Nov. 15.

That means that the most they’ll do after the Egg Bowl is play in a non-Playoff bowl game.

For many, that would be a game they sit out as they look toward the future.

Chambliss doesn’t plan to sit out, though. He’s going to play.

He told reporters Saturday, “I was never thinking about sitting out that game. So it gives me another opportunity to put on the Ole Miss uniform. I’ll take that 10 out of 10 times.”

That’s a really cool and appreciative gesture by Chambliss.

He knows Ole Miss is the program that gave him a shot to transfer up from Division II Ferris State, and he’ll represent the Rebels as much as he can.

Risk Involved

Of course there is risk involved in this decision, and everyone knows it.

On some level, though, Chambliss is simply showing that there are more important things to him than potential injury risk.

He’s loyal and proud of who he is and how he’s gotten here. He wants to show that as much as he can with Ole Miss before departing.

There will be a bunch of NFL Draft prospects who sit out non-Playoff bowl games.

Chambliss won’t be one of them. He’s going to rep Ole Miss for as long as he is able.