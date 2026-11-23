Ole Miss may not get the chance to chase the ultimate goal this season.

Their College Football Playoff hopes appear to be no more.

That doesn’t mean there are no important games left, though.

First up is the Egg Bowl this week against rival Mississippi State. Ole Miss has dominated that series of late and doesn’t plan to stop now.

And then even though Ole Miss won’t be going to the CFP, they should be selected for a high-quality bowl game.

That’s two more chances to play games where winning will feel a whole lot better than losing.

And it sounds like star wide receiver Hilton “Deuce” Alexander agrees.

Deuce Alexander Decision

Deuce Alexander made it clear on Saturday that he plans to play in a bowl game no matter what it is.

He told reporters he “never even thought about” potentially sitting out a bowl game.

That’s good news, because QB Trinidad Chambliss said the same thing.

It sounds like this Ole Miss core plans to go out on a high note if at all possible.

In modern college football, star players with their eyes on the NFL often will forego a bowl game in order to avoid injury and begin preparing for the NFL Draft.

Chambliss and Alexander are both likely heading to the league, but they appear to want to finish their Ole Miss careers the old-fashioned way — by playing in a bowl game and trying to win it.

Deuce Alexander Stats

Alexander began his college career with a couple seasons at Wake Forest, but he has spent the last two with Ole Miss.

He had 36 catches for 400 yards and two TDs in 2024 with the Demon Deacons before transferring.

Last season, Alexander had 44 grabs for 684 yards and two scores for Ole Miss.

This season, he’s been the WR1 and has 55 catches for 815 yards and seven touchdowns so far.

Ole Miss also ran Alexander 19 times for 122 yards last season and has given him five carries for 30 yards so far this season.

The Rebels clearly trust Alexander as a playmaker, and he appears to appreciate that Ole Miss has given him. He wants to conclude his college career in the best way he can.