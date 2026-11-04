Tommy Tuberville Learns Alabama Governor Voting Results After CFB Coaching Career

Tommy Tuberville spent a long time as a college football head coach.

These days, he’s well into his next act as a politician in the state of Alabama, but in 2026, he had a new goal. After spending time in Congress, Tuberville aimed to be the governor of Alabama in this election cycle.

Election Day was Tuesday, as you’re well aware, and so results are in.

The former head football coach at Auburn, Mississippi, Texas Tech and Cincinnati has learned his fate.

Tommy Tuberville Voting Results

Tuberville has won the Alabama gubernatorial race.

Running as a Republic, Tuberville defeated Doug Jones.

This is how The Athletic summed up the race:

Tuberville, an Alabama senator, defeated Democrat civil rights lawyer and former Sen. Doug Jones, getting 872,445 votes (52.1 percent) to Jones’ 803,468 (47.9 percent) with 95 percent of the vote counted. The race was a rematch of 2020, when Tuberville beat the incumbent Jones for his Senate seat. Alabama has not had a Democratic governor since 2003. Tuberville spent 21 years coaching at Auburn, Mississippi, Texas Tech and Cincinnati. In the Senate, he closely aligned himself with Trump, voting to overturn the results of the 2020 election, blocking military promotions under the Biden Administration and campaigning on anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant sentiment.

Tuberville first became a member of the U.S. Senate representing Alabama after winning his spot in the 2020 election.

That came with a six-year term, which prompted Tuberville to consider his future in this election cycle, and he chose to run for governor of Alabama rather than run for re-election to the Senate.

Tommy Tuberville Coaching Career

Tuberville spent 21 years as a Division I head football coach with a 159-99 record. He twice won SEC Coach of the Year, and the was the 2004 AP Coach of the Year for the entire country.

Tuberville began his career with four years at Ole Miss. He went 25-20 and had his best season in 1997 when they went 8-4 and won the Motor City Bowl.

The coach then went to Auburn for 10 years. They went 85-40, including a 13-0 season in 2004 when they won the Sugar Bowl and an 11-2 season in 2006 with a win in the Cotton Bowl.

Tuberville spent there seasons at Texas Tech, going best at 8-5 in 2010 with a win in the Ticket City Bowl.

Tuberville’s final four coaching seasons came in Cincinnati, where he twice went 9-4 but lost in all three bowl games the Bearcats played in.