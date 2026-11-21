Ole Miss is looking at a 2027 season in which it will need a new quarterback. After Trinidad Chambliss got extra eligibility for this fall, he’ll almost certainly be heading for the NFL Draft.

That will leave the Rebels searching for their next star QB, and they have one high-profile recruit who has a chance to fill that role: Keegan Croucher.

Croucher is a five-star quarterback, according to Rivals’ latest rankings, and he’s committed to Ole Miss.

Despite that commitment, Croucher has continued to earn attention from programs like Georgia, Indiana and Kentucky.

With signing day approaching, that has raised questions about what Croucher’s future holds.

This week, he spoke to Rivals and tried to clear some things up.

Keegan Croucher Affirms Commitment

Croucher had to watch as Ole Miss changed from Lane Kiffin to Pete Golding at head coach. That made his commitment more intriguing as something that could potentially change.

“I would never say I had doubt,” Croucher told Rivals. “Obviously, some things happened. A crazy coaching change happened last season. Going through that whole process, obviously sticking with my commitment. But there were schools reaching out, schools that I like. Indiana, Georgia, Kentucky. I like those schools, too.”

Despite liking those schools, though, Croucher knows where he wants to be for his college football.

“Ultimately, I know what I wanted out of this,” Croucher told Rivals. “I know where I felt like home. I know what the coaches thought of me at Ole Miss and their plan for me. That’s why I ultimately stuck with Ole Miss. It’s home for me. I can’t wait to get there.”

And one more quote really affirmed things.

“It wasn’t always 100%,” Croucher said, “but right now, 100% guaranteed going there, and I’m excited to get there.”

Croucher plans to enroll in January to begin his college career.

Keegan Croucher Made Key Move

Croucher chose to move for his senior season.

He now plays at Chattanooga Baylor, a powerhouse program that’s still alive chasing a state championship.

It was a move with the idea of improving Croucher before he heads to the SEC.

“Coming down to Baylor, the atmosphere of the South, football in the South is just bigger,” Croucher told Rivals. “It’s what people bleed down here. The competition level, it’s really good football. We play really good teams.”

Croucher is originally from the Albany area in New York, where he attended Fonda-Fultonville High School as a freshman.

He then played at Cheshire Academy in Connecticut for two years before coming to Baylor as a senior.

Soon enough, barring any late shifts, Croucher will be heading to Oxford, Mississippi.