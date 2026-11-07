Will Dante Moore Play Again This Season? Why Oregon QB Out With Injury

The Oregon Ducks are in Columbus on Saturday.

They have a chance to pretty much put a nail in the coffin of Ohio State’s College Football Playoff chances.

But when these teams play on Saturday, neither is using the guy who was their starting quarterback at the beginning of the year.

Much has been made of the Buckeyes being without Julian Sayin, who is out with an injury to his throwing arm and may not be back for a while.

On the other side, it’s a similar scoop for the Ducks. Dante Moore was QB1 to begin the year after putting off the NFL. Against Ohio State, though, Dylan Raiola will remain Oregon’s starting quarterback.

Will Dante Moore Play Again This Season?

No, Dante Moore will not play again this season.

He has already been ruled out for the year.

He hasn’t played since late September when he sustained a concussion on a late hit against USC.

The Ducks announced in the last week of October that Moore’s season is over.

Why Isn’t Dante Moore Playing?

Dante Moore isn’t playing because of the aftereffects of that head injury sustained against USC.

When he took a late hit that day, he had to exit the game, and Oregon hasn’t been able to use Moore since.

They’ve tried both Dylan Raiola and Brock Thomas in his place. While both struggled initially, Raiola seems to have settled into a groove, and he’ll likely be the QB Oregon uses the rest of the season.

Dylan Raiola Irony

Raiola transferred to Oregon from Nebraska with plans to start in 2027, after Moore held the job in 2026.

But the former No. 1 QB recruit in the Class of 2024 has gotten the gig early — and it’s been a bit of a roller coaster.

Raiola hasn’t exactly guaranteed himself the starting job next year, and there’s also no telling whether Moore might return to college again after the injury troubles.

Originally committed to Ohio State and then Georgia before Nebraska, Raiola will have his toughest test yet with Oregon when he plays at the Buckeyes on Saturday, Nov. 7.