Oregon Getting Star Back From Injury To Play Ohio State

The Oregon Ducks have dealt with a variety of absences all season long.

On Saturday when they play in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon will have at least one star back from injury.

No, Dante Moore is still out for the season, and that’s going to be the biggest thing defining Oregon’s season all the way through. But with Dylan Raiola having improved at quarterback recently, the Ducks might be OK at QB.

Raiola is just shaping up to have an additional weapon on Saturday at Ohio State.

Oregon Getting Star Back From Injury

Oregon is slated to get wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan back from injury.

CBS Sports insider Matt Zenitz wrote on X:

“Oregon starting wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan, who has missed the last six games due to an injury, is set to return to game action and play tomorrow when the No. 23 Ducks face No. 12 Ohio State, sources tell CBS Sports.”

McClellan opened the season with six catches for 150 yards and a touchdown when the Ducks won a thriller over Boise State.

He’s missed out on the recent action for Oregon, which has included struggles that pushed them most of the way out of the College Football Playoff picture.

The Ducks aren’t totally dead, yet — and if they can win in Columbus on Saturday, they’ll start to push their way back into the race. McClellan will help the cause.

Oregon Outlook at Ohio State

The Ducks are also helped Saturday by the reality that Ohio State is on its backup quarterback.

Buckeyes starter Julian Sayin hurt his throwing arm at Indiana on Oct. 17, and he’s now out indefinitely.

True freshman Luke Fahey is starting in the meantime. He lost his first start at USC on Halloween by a 30-18 score.

Ohio State’s offense is definitely more limited with Fahey at the helm compared to Sayin, and so any boosts that Oregon’s offense can get from an injury return only will give the Ducks a better chance at simply outscoring the Buckeyes on Saturday.