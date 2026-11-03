Dylan Raiola Decision Changed Oregon, Ohio State Futures

Dylan Raiola could’ve been playing for the Ohio State Buckeyes this weekend.

That’s something that diehard OSU fans, those who follow recruiting intensely, will know.

Raiola’s first commitment while in high school was to play for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.

He didn’t stick with that, though, and his path has instead led him to be Ohio State’s opponent this weekend.

The Buckeyes will be hosting Raiola’s Oregon Ducks on Saturday at The ‘Shoe. It’s a must-win game for Ohio State to keep College Football Playoff hopes alive.

And it’ll be Raiola, who initially wanted to play for the Buckeyes, instead trying to ruin their season.

Dylan Raiola Recruiting Decisions

Raiola had a winding road in his recruitment as one of the top quarterbacks in the country in the Class of 2024 — regarded by most as the QB1 in his class by the time he reached college.

He first committed to Ohio State, but that didn’t last.

Raiola then committed to Georgia, but that didn’t stick, either.

Just before signing to the Bulldogs, Raiola flipped to Nebraska. It shocked the college football world and gave the Cornhuskers hope.

Raiola didn’t get Nebraska back to the heights that anyone hoped, though, and after two years he left for Oregon.

Isn’t it ironic? Ohio State is without Julian Sayin and their season now hinges on true freshman Luke Fahey beating Oregon at home. Oregon comes in without their starting QB Dante Moore. However, they will be starting Dylan Raiola who was originally committed to Ohio State. Weirder to think—if Raiola had stayed, it could be him who stepped in for Sayin after the injury. — Brian CFB Stats (@briancwalton78) November 3, 2026

That post there captures most of the narrative here well — although Julian Sayin may have never ended up at Ohio State if Raiola had committed, because Sayin changed his mind from Alabama in January 2024, which would’ve been later than Raiola signed to the Buckeyes.

Dylan Raiola Benefits From Injury

As Oregon fans know, Raiola isn’t even supposed to be starting for the Ducks this season.

Dante Moore came back for one more year, and it looked like Raiola would wait his turn before being QB1 in Eugene in 2027.

But then Moore took a late hit against USC, sustained a concussion and has since been ruled out for the year.

That has pressed Raiola into duty, and he may be finding his rhythm just in time to put pressure on Ohio State on Saturday.

Once upon a time, Raiola was committed to play for the Buckeyes. Now, he’s standing in their way.