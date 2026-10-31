Oregon WR Arrested, Facing 2 Felony Charges Ahead of Northwestern Game

The Oregon Ducks are dealing with an off-field controversy after freshman wide receiver Messiah Hampton was arrested in connection with an alleged high-speed police chase.

Hampton was arrested Friday, Oct. 30, and faces two felony charges of attempting to elude police, along with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving.

The allegations stem from an Oct. 18 incident in Springfield, Oregon, when authorities pursued two vehicles before both managed to evade officers.

Hampton was booked into Lane County Jail on Friday afternoon and subsequently released from custody.

The occurrence comes ahead of Oregon’s Saturday, Oct. 31, matchup against No. 20 Northwestern, with Hampton ruled out for the contest.

Oregon WR Messiah Hampton Arrested Following Police Investigation

Hampton’s arrest follows an investigation into an incident that occurred in the early morning hours of Oct. 18, shortly after Oregon’s victory over Nebraska.

According to The Oregonian‘s Ryan Clarke, authorities pursued two vehicles during a high-speed chase before both evaded Springfield police.

Investigators identified Hampton as the alleged driver of one of those vehicles.

“Mr. Hampton has been identified as the driver of one of the vehicles,” Springfield Police Deputy Chief George Crolly told The Oregonian on Friday.

Authorities were attempting to identify the second driver at the time of the report.

The incident happened around the same time that Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

One of the vehicles involved in the pursuit was later discovered abandoned near the location of Stewart’s arrest.

Nevertheless, police have emphasized that Stewart isn’t considered a suspect in the case involving the high-speed chase.

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson, who received a speeding citation that same morning, has likewise been excluded as a suspect in the investigation.

The distinction is important since there are separate legal circumstances encircling multiple Oregon players.

Hampton’s arrest is an allegation, and the charges don’t establish that he committed the offenses until further notice.

As of the latest reporting, Oregon hadn’t publicly announced disciplinary measures related to Hampton’s arrest.

Hampton Ruled Out as Oregon Prepares for Northwestern

The legal development has implications for Oregon’s receiving corps.

Hampton was added to the Ducks’ availability report Friday evening and officially ruled out for Saturday’s contest against Northwestern.

He had previously been absent for Oregon’s Oct. 24 loss to Illinois after appearing as a late addition to that week’s availability report.

Consequently, Saturday will mark the second consecutive game that the freshman has missed.

Hampton made his way to Oregon as a highly regarded four-star prospect in the 2026 recruiting class.

The Rochester, New York, native has recorded 18 receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns during his first college football season.

His most productive outing came against Portland State on Sept. 18, when he collected six receptions for 71 yards and two scores.

The freshman also caught five passes for 40 yards during Oregon’s victory over USC on Sept. 26.

Even though Hampton hasn’t emerged as the Ducks’ primary receiving option, his absence further complicates things for an offense attempting to regain momentum.

Oregon has a disappointing 4-3 record as it opened the season ranked No. 2 nationally.

The Ducks have suffered losses to Oklahoma State, UCLA and Illinois, placing a great deal of pressure on head coach Dan Lanning to turn things around.

Northwestern has a 6-1 record.

For Oregon, preparing its available personnel for Saturday’s game is the main worry in the midst of Hampton’s legal situation.

Whether the freshman faces more consequences from the university remains to be seen.