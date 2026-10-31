Is Dante Moore Out For The Season? Why Oregon QB Isn’t Playing

The Oregon Ducks entered this season with such a great quarterback plan, not just for this year but for next year, too.

They were going to have Dante Moore back for one final college football season. He’d be a star and head off to the NFL.

Then next year, they’d have Dylan Raiola in place. He already transferred to Oregon for this season, so he’d learn behind Moore and then step in for 2027.

Instead, that all looks to be in major doubt.

An injury has foiled Moore’s year. Ineffectiveness has raised questions about Raiola’s future. A Ducks team that wanted to make the College Football Playoff is very much not going to do that.

They’ll host Northwestern on Saturday, which means former Oregon coach Chip Kelly is on the other side as the offensive coordinator for the Wildcats.

And in a rare twist of fate, Northwestern is ranked and Oregon isn’t. That’s the kind of year it has been for the Ducks.

Is Dante Moore Out For The Season?

Yes, Dante Moore has been ruled out for the season.

He hasn’t played since late September when he sustained a concussion on a late hit against USC.

The Ducks announced in the lead-up to the Northwestern game that Moore’s season is officially over.

Why Isn’t Dante Moore Playing?

Dante Moore isn’t playing because of the aftereffects of that head injury sustained against USC.

When he took a late hit that day, he had to exit the game, and Oregon hasn’t been able to use Moore since.

They’ve tried both Dylan Raiola and Brock Thomas in his place, neither of whom have played as well as the Ducks would’ve hoped.

Oregon’s season might’ve hinged on Moore being able to return, but apparently the recovery hasn’t been smooth, so Moore’s season is over.

Dante Moore Future

Moore seemed a shoo-in to leave for the NFL after this season.

After playing poorly and then getting injured, that’s not a sure thing anymore. And it’s not clear whether Oregon would have space for him for another year, either.

An article by The Athletic’s Antonio Morales and Manny Navarro this week raised a few interesting points.

This is what Morales and Navarro wrote:

“Oregon added Dylan Raiola in the offseason with the expectation he’d be the starter in 2027. The five-star prospect, pressed into duty after Dante Moore’s injury, has not looked the part so far. Moore, in theory, could return, but the Ducks will likely jump into the quarterback market again, especially since they’ll have a new offensive coordinator who will certainly want to pick his own signal-caller.”

Does that mean Raiola and Moore could both be passed over for a different QB next season even if both return to college football? It’s certainly a path no one would’ve anticipated — but then again, this season hasn’t gone at all how the Ducks would’ve thought.