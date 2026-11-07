Oregon Announces Official Dante Moore Injury News Before Ohio State

The Oregon Ducks are playing a big game on Saturday in Columbus.

It’s Oregon at Ohio State, with the Buckeyes shorthanded due to an injury to starting quarterback Julian Sayin.

Of course, the Ducks aren’t healthy at quarterback either.

On Friday night’s Big Ten availability report, Oregon confirmed what we already knew about Dante Moore, who entered this season as Oregon’s starter.

Oregon Announces Official Dante Moore Injury News

The Ducks had to list players with their injury status for Saturday’s game as part of the Big Ten’s availability report process.

As expected, Moore is listed as out.

He hasn’t played since late September when he was concussed on a late hit while he scrambled against USC.

Moore is expected to be out for the rest of the season, as well.

But there’s no college equivalent to the NFL’s injured reserve, so a player like Moore has to show up on the availability report each week. If he’s listed as something other than out at some point this season, that’ll be breaking news.

Oregon’s Starting QB Without Dante Moore

Oregon is starting Dylan Raiola with Moore out injured.

Raiola is the former Nebraska quarterback. He went to the Cornhuskers as the No. 1 QB recruit in the Class of 2024.

Raiola had been committed to Ohio State, then to Georgia, before flipping to Nebraska.

The hope was that Raiola would turn things around and revive Nebraska’s program. But while he showed flashes over two seasons, he couldn’t bring the Cornhuskers back from mediocrity.

Raiola struggled a bit in his first takeover for Moore earlier this season, but he’s gotten it going recently.

It’s likely that Oregon has the better quarterback on Saturday, at least given Raiola’s recruiting status compared to Ohio State’s three-star freshman Luke Fahey.

The Ducks would love to get Moore back, but for now, it looks like it’s Raiola’s job the rest of the season.