Oregon’s Dylan Raiola Roller Coaster Raises Future Questions for Ex-Nebraska QB

When Dylan Raiola transferred from Nebraska to Oregon, the probable outcome seemed relatively straightforward.

The Ducks had star QB Dante Moore back, so Moore would be the 2026 starter, Raiola would learn the system, and after Moore left for the NFL, Raiola would start in 2027 and try to propel his own journey to the next level, too.

What has transpired instead has been an absolutely wild roller coaster that Raiola and the Ducks couldn’t have possibly anticipated.

Moore got concussed in September against USC on a late hit, and that injury has eventually had him ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Oregon seemed more equipped than any team in the country to handle that, though, with Raiola as its backup. He’s the former top QB recruit in his class. No problem, right?

Well, Raiola struggled so much that Oregon turned temporarily to third-stringer Brock Thomas, a local kid from Eugene.

Questions have been raised about Raiola potentially transferring away from Oregon after this season rather than being the 2027 starter, with the idea being that the Ducks could bring in someone different to replace his spot as heir to their QB throne.

The latest run through this roller coaster came on Saturday, on Halloween, against Northwestern.

Raiola, against a ranked Wildcats team with Chip Kelly as its offensive coordinator, brought about a smooth ride for once.

Dylan Raiola vs. Northwestern

The Ducks fell behind 20-6 in this game. It looked like it’d be another nightmare day at the office.

And then Raiola threw three touchdowns and Oregon surged past Northwestern in a 34-26 win.

The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel summed it up like this:

“But at least one Big Ten team resuscitated its previously woeful offense. After falling behind 20-6 at home to No. 20 Northwestern (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten), Oregon’s Dylan Raiola exploded with three impressive TD throws as the Ducks (5-3, 3-2) got a 34-26 “stop the bleeding” victory. Dan Lanning axed OC Drew Mehringer last week and handed play-calling duties to assistant quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson. It also helped to get back receiver Evan Stewart, who had missed the Ducks’ last two games following an injury and being arrested on suspicion of DUI. He gives Raiola another proven downfield target besides Dakorien Moore.”

Oregon plays Ohio State next week. The Buckeyes are on their backup QBs. Raiola will have another chance at a statement.

Dylan Raiola Future

Raiola seems to be playing for his job in Eugene.

If he can perform as well as he did in Saturday’s second half going forward, the Ducks might be able to trust him as their starter next season.

But if the roller coaster has a few bumpier rides ahead, Raiola may still get overtaken by someone else in Oregon’s plans for next season.

It’s all still up in the air, but Raiola sure is keeping it interesting.