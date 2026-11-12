The South Carolina Gamecocks have to take care of business against Arkansas this weekend. LaNorris Sellers’ injury status is going to matter.

Sellers, the star dual-threat quarterback, was hurt during last week’s win over Texas A&M.

In the college football world, injuries aren’t quite as reported as in the NFL, but there are usually a couple of hints each week.

The first hint arrived for Gamecocks fans on Wednesday night.

South Carolina Announces LaNorris Sellers Injury News

Each Wednesday night, the SEC availability reports come out. They’re mandated by the league to report injury statuses.

They don’t give specific details about types of injuries — just which players are expected to be out or expected to play that week.

South Carolina’s availability report came out Wednesday night in the lead-up to the Arkansas game.

Sellers was listed as questionable.

That doesn’t clear a lot up. That’s the most uncertain of the possible designations on the report.

South Carolina already has six players listed as OUT:

WR Jayden Sellers

RB Matt Fuller

EDGE Kobby Sakyl-Prah

OL Josiah Thompson

OL Dayne Arnett

OL Seth Smith

It’s also quite notable that athletic wide receiver Nyck Harbor is listed as questionable.

The Gamecocks probably shouldn’t need to be at full strength to beat Arkansas, but they certainly can’t afford to slip up in an SEC game that they’re supposed to win.

Having Sellers on the field would be a big boost for South Carolina, but they’d also surely like to make sure he’s good to go for the rest of the season, so stay tuned to see if more information comes out about Sellers throughout the week.

What Happened to LaNorris Sellers?

Sellers hurt his left ankle against Texas A&M on Saturday.

During the second quarter, Sellers was brought down on a sack, and a defender landed on his lower left leg.

Sellers actually underwent X-rays at the stadium, which came back negative.

The star QB didn’t seem too worse for wear when he returned to the game and ran for a 41-yard touchdown in the second half.