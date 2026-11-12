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South Carolina Announces LaNorris Sellers Injury News

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COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 24: LaNorris Sellers #16 of the South Carolina Gamecocks celebrates after a touchdown during the first half of a football game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Williams-Brice Stadium on October 24, 2026 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

The South Carolina Gamecocks have to take care of business against Arkansas this weekend. LaNorris Sellers’ injury status is going to matter.

Sellers, the star dual-threat quarterback, was hurt during last week’s win over Texas A&M.

In the college football world, injuries aren’t quite as reported as in the NFL, but there are usually a couple of hints each week.

The first hint arrived for Gamecocks fans on Wednesday night.

South Carolina Announces LaNorris Sellers Injury News

Texas A&M v South Carolina
GettyCOLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 07: LaNorris Sellers #16 of the South Carolina Gamecocks passes the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 07, 2026 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Each Wednesday night, the SEC availability reports come out. They’re mandated by the league to report injury statuses.

They don’t give specific details about types of injuries — just which players are expected to be out or expected to play that week.

South Carolina’s availability report came out Wednesday night in the lead-up to the Arkansas game.

Sellers was listed as questionable.

That doesn’t clear a lot up. That’s the most uncertain of the possible designations on the report.

South Carolina already has six players listed as OUT:

  • WR Jayden Sellers
  • RB Matt Fuller
  • EDGE Kobby Sakyl-Prah
  • OL Josiah Thompson
  • OL Dayne Arnett
  • OL Seth Smith

It’s also quite notable that athletic wide receiver Nyck Harbor is listed as questionable.

The Gamecocks probably shouldn’t need to be at full strength to beat Arkansas, but they certainly can’t afford to slip up in an SEC game that they’re supposed to win.

Having Sellers on the field would be a big boost for South Carolina, but they’d also surely like to make sure he’s good to go for the rest of the season, so stay tuned to see if more information comes out about Sellers throughout the week.

What Happened to LaNorris Sellers?

LaNorris Sellers
GettyCOLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 29: Lanorris Sellers #16 of the South Carolina Gamecocks looks on during the second half of a football game against the Clemson Tigers at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

Sellers hurt his left ankle against Texas A&M on Saturday.

During the second quarter, Sellers was brought down on a sack, and a defender landed on his lower left leg.

Sellers actually underwent X-rays at the stadium, which came back negative.

The star QB didn’t seem too worse for wear when he returned to the game and ran for a 41-yard touchdown in the second half.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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South Carolina Announces LaNorris Sellers Injury News

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