KC Concepcion Injury Update: Latest News on Texas A&M Product After Browns Head Hit

KC Concepcion has been as advertised thus far in the NFL.

The product of Texas A&M and NC State has already been a playmaker for the Cleveland Browns after being a first-round draft pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

That’s going to hit a tough break on Sunday, though. He sustained an injury in the first quarter for the Browns against the Jets in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season.

KC Concepcion Injury Update

Concepcion was running a route toward the left sideline when Deshaun Watson targeted him.

The throw put Concepcion into traffic, and Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick crushed Concepcion with a helmet hit to his head.

Concepcion stayed down and initially wasn’t moving.

The injury certainly looked like one that would be tough for Concepcion to come back from at least on Sunday.

Hopes from fans from all the points along Concepcion’s journey will just be hoping that he’s OK.

The Browns did quickly rule Concepcion out for the rest of the game.

KC Concepcion Stats

Concepcion has been a playmaker all over the field so far in the NFL.

He entered Sunday with 17 catches through four games for Cleveland for 144 yards. He also has four runs for nine yards.

The Browns have used him on different gadget plays and screen passes as well as getting him the ball down the field in the pass game, too.

Maybe most surprisingly, the Browns have begun the season 3-1.

KC Concepcion College

Concepcion began his college career with two seasons at North Carolina State.

In his first year with the Wolfpack, Concepcion had 71 catches for 839 yards and 10 touchdowns, as well as 41 runs for 320 yards.

The next year, Concepcion regressed to 53 grabs for 460 yards and 19 runs for 36 yards.

He still was able to transfer to SEC program Texas A&M. There, Concepcion had 61 runs for 919 yards and nine touchdowns. He also ran 10 times for 75 yards.

Concepcion was also a game-changing punt returner for the Aggies with 25 punt returns for 456 yards and two touchdowns in 2025.