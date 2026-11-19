Michael Hawkins had doubters.

It’s easy to look back now and say those who didn’t believe in West Virginia’s choice for starting quarterback this season were wrong — and they were — but it’s fascinating to look back on after just a few months and consider how much Hawkins has proven this season.

Other areas of WVU’s operation have left plenty to be desired, but Hawkins has exceeded the hype relative to what might’ve been expected of him.

And now, one analyst who was quite low on Hawkins heading into the season is actually admitting he was wrong.

Michael Hawkins Earns Apology

The Athletic’s Antonio Morales puts together a preseason QB rankings across all of college football, and heading into the season, he had Hawkins ranked No. 72 in the sport.

That turns out to have been much too low.

“Hawkins ranked No. 72 due to his inconsistency as a passer when thrown into the fire as the starter at Oklahoma two years ago,” Morales writes. “Those struggles came against quality SEC defenses.”

This season, Hawkins has shifted the narrative.

“We focused too much on what Hawkins isn’t than what he is — a great fit for (Rich) Rodriguez’s running game,” Morales writes. “Hawkins has rushed for 960 yards (second-most among all QBs) and leads the nation (among all players) with 20 rushing TDs. He’s also passed for 2,128 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions and has made West Virginia one of the most exciting offenses to watch in the entire country — Saturday’s ugly 37-14 loss at home to Kansas notwithstanding.”

At this point, it doesn’t matter what Hawkins would look like in a different system. He’s got Rodriguez putting him in good spots, and he’s taking advantage with his exciting skillset.

Injury Concern

The only real concern for Hawkins right now is an injury that threatens to keep him out of Saturday’s home game against No. 20 Houston.

He has an ankle bone bruise and is listed as questionable.

Hawkins gives WVU a chance of pulling an upset, but without him, things could be tough. It certainly would help Hawkins keep proving people wrong if he pushed off the pain and beat the Cougars on Saturday.