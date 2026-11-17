The West Virginia Mountaineers football team is in major need of some positive updates. However, the news surrounding quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. adds another concern as WVU prepares to host Houston. According to Spencer Ripchik, Hawkins has a bone bruise and is undergoing treatment, with Scotty Fox Jr. positioned to start if he cannot play.

Hawkins is questionable for Saturday’s game after suffering a bone bruise to his ankle against Kansas. The update leaves West Virginia preparing for the possibility of a quarterback change at a critical point in its season. It does not mean Hawkins has been ruled out.

Michael Hawkins Jr.’s Status Leaves WVU With a Decision

“WVU QB Michael Hawkins has a bone bruise and is going through treatment. Scotty Fox Jr. would be set to start if Hawkins can’t go, and either Max Brown or Jyron Hughley will be the backup,” Ripchik reported.

That gives fans an understanding of the plan. Hawkins remains the player whose health determines the next move, while Fox is the option if the starter is unavailable. The backup spot behind Fox would then fall to Brown or Hughley.

For West Virginia, the concern extends beyond changing the name at quarterback. Hawkins’ ability to threaten defenses with his legs is part of what makes him valuable in Rich Rodriguez’s offense. An ankle injury makes his movement another detail to monitor, even if he becomes available.

The Mountaineers cannot count on availability alone answering every question. They need a quarterback who can execute the offense and respond to what Houston presents. That makes the preparation this week important for both Hawkins and Fox. The good news for WVU is that Fox can use his legs as well.

WVU’s Scotty Fox Jr. Must Be Ready Against Houston

The timing is difficult for a West Virginia team coming off a 37-14 home loss to Kansas. At 5-5, the Mountaineers still need another victory to reach six wins. Now their quarterback situation is unsettled entering another important home game.

Fox’s task is straightforward, even if the circumstances are challenging. He needs to prepare to lead the offense while the staff monitors Hawkins’ recovery. Waiting for a final decision cannot mean waiting to get ready.

For fans, the biggest takeaway is that this remains an injury situation rather than an announced change based on performance. Hawkins has not been ruled out, and Fox has not been confirmed as Saturday’s starter. West Virginia has a contingency plan, but it still needs clarity.