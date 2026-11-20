The West Virginia Mountaineers football team is coming off a brutal loss to Kansas, but the latest update on Michael Hawkins Jr. offers encouragement. After uncertainty surrounded his availability for Houston, WVU’s quarterback has been upgraded to probable. That gives Rich Rodriguez’s offense a promising outlook heading into the weekend.

Spencer Ripchik reported the change, along with another positive development involving offensive lineman Amare “Bubba” Grayson, who is also probable. Neither designation guarantees a player will participate. Still, Hawkins moving from questionable to probable is a step forward for a team trying to respond to a 37-14 home defeat.

Michael Hawkins Jr.’s Injury Status Improves Before Houston

Earlier in the week, Ripchik reported that Hawkins was getting treatment for a bone bruise, leaving WVU preparing for a possible quarterback change. Scotty Fox Jr. would start if Hawkins couldn’t go, with either Max Brown or Jyron Hughley backing him up. Now, the Mountaineers have more reason to believe Hawkins could be out there against Houston.

That matters because his legs are an important part of what West Virginia asks him to do. Houston has to account for both his passing and his ability to keep the ball himself. If he plays, how comfortably he moves will be worth watching alongside the final availability designation.

Hawkins finished the Kansas game with 227 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed for 36 yards and another score. Those contributions were not enough to prevent a difficult afternoon for the Mountaineers at home, who now need a better performance.

WVU Still Needs More Than an Encouraging Injury Report

Grayson’s probable status deserves attention alongside the quarterback update. Availability along the offensive line affects protection and the running game, two areas that influence how effectively an offense operates. Having another lineman trending toward participation gives the staff more reason for optimism.

However, West Virginia cannot treat a healthier lineup as the solution. Kansas won by 23 points in Morgantown, and one improved injury designation does not erase the problems from that game. The Mountaineers need to turn this development into better execution against Houston.

Fox should remain prepared while Hawkins works toward playing. Probable is an encouraging designation, but the team still needs options if circumstances change before kickoff. Keeping both quarterbacks ready is preparation rather than a reason to dismiss the positive news.

For WVU fans, this is progress after an uncertain week. Hawkins is trending toward availability. Now West Virginia needs a response.