Is Hardik Pandya Being Traded in IPL 2027? Where & For Who?

While other sports like the NHL, NFL, and NBA are in full swing, cricket fans are going to have to wait considerably longer for IPL 2027 to begin. However, the Hardik Pandya trade that everyone has been waiting for has finally happened.

According to Cricinfo, Hardik has been traded from the Mumbai Indians to the Punjab Kings.

“Mumbai Indians (MI) will have a new captain for IPL 2027 as Cricinfo has learned that the five-time IPL champions are set to trade Hardik Pandya to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in exchange for left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh,” Cricinfo reported on social media.

This one-for-one trade sees the Mumbai Indians adding Arshdeep Singh, an impressive fast bowler, to an already impressive bowling side.

Before Cricinfo reported the trade, there was word that the two players had agreed on the blockbuster.

“Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh trade is (almost) done. Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have submitted their paperwork (you can call it a MoU) with consent from the two players involved. The BCCI will ratify the trade followed by an official confirmation. Hardik to Punjab Kings. Arshdeep Singh to Mumbai Indians,” Rahul Rawat reports.

Hardik Pandya Trade Rumors Have Been Long Brewing

Hardik trade rumors have been swirling ever since the IPL 2026 tournament concluded. Heavy.com reported on the details at the time:

“Following the Mumbai Indians’ final match of the season, new trade rumors are swirling about captain Hardik Pandya. One user in particular claims that there is a potential deal in place to trade Hardik to the Chennai Super Kings,” Heavy reported.

“Mumbai Indians and CSK have reportedly confirmed a trade deal involving Hardik Pandya with Ayush Mhatre and Shivam Dube,” writes this user on social media. “Finally, Hardik Pandya has been sacked from Mumbai Indians and is reportedly set to join CSK. The speculation grew after the MI vs CSK match, where Hardik had a long conversation with CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan.”

While this trade with CSK never happened, it hinted at what was to come for Hardik and the Mumbai Indians.

Looking at Hardik Pandya & Arshdeep Singh

Just like the Mumbai Indians, Hardik didn’t have a great IPL 2026.

Over his IPL career, the all-rounder has recorded 2955 runs in 162 matches. Additionally, Hardik has taken 82 wickets in 116 innings.

As for Arshdeep Singh, he bowled in 14 matches during the 2026 IPL. In those matches, he recorded 14 wickets with his best bowling coming against the Mumbai Indians where he posted a 3/22 performance.