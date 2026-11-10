New Zealand vs India Cricket 3rd ODI: How to Watch Live, TV Channel, Start Time

India can clinch its ODI series against New Zealand on Monday night, when the third game starts at 9 p.m. ET in Hamilton.

A win ends the series with two matches to spare, leaving an injury-hit New Zealand needing a victory to stay alive about a year before the 2027 Cricket World Cup.

Outside the United States, the match falls on Tuesday. First ball at Seddon Park, a day-night fixture, comes at 3 p.m. NZDT, which works out to 8 p.m. CT, 7 p.m. MT and 6 p.m. PT on Monday for American viewers. Fans in India wake up to a 7:30 a.m. IST on Tuesday start, with the toss around 7 a.m. In the United Kingdom, play begins at 2 a.m. GMT on Tuesday.

HOW TO WATCH: NEW ZEALAND vs. INDIA, 3RD ODI India tour of New Zealand 2026 • Seddon Park, Hamilton • Day-night match • India leads the five-match ODI series 2-0 Region Start Time TV Streaming USA Monday, Nov. 9, 2026

9 p.m. ET

8 p.m. CT

7 p.m. MT

6 p.m. PT Willow TV (cable/satellite) Fubo; Willow app / Willow by Cricbuzz (direct subscription, $10 a month or $80 a year); also platforms that carry Willow. Official site: willow.tv India Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026

7:30 a.m. IST (toss ~7 a.m. IST) Sony Sports Network (e.g., Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3; HD/SD; multiple language feeds including Hindi) SonyLIV app and website (subscription required): sonyliv.com New Zealand Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026

3 p.m. NZDT Sky Sport NZ Sky Go and Sky Sport Now: skysportnow.co.nz. Sky holds rights for the home internationals. UK Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026

2 a.m. GMT TNT Sports (TNT Sports 1 for the 3rd ODI; also listed on TNT Sports 2/4 for other matches) discovery+ or packages including TNT Sports/HBO Max: tntsports.co.uk Sources: Sporting News (US); Sporting News (India); CNET; News18; Business Standard; CricRadar; CricketNews; TechRadar.

Where to Watch New Zealand vs. India on TV and Streaming

U.S. viewers can find the match on Willow TV through cable or satellite. Fubo carries the channel for streaming, and fans can subscribe directly through Willow by Cricbuzz for $10 a month or $80 a year.

In India, Sony Sports Network televises the series on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3, in high definition and standard definition, with Hindi among the language feeds. Streaming runs through the SonyLIV app and website, which requires a subscription.

In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ has the broadcast because the network holds the rights to home internationals. Streaming goes through Sky Go and Sky Sport Now.

In the United Kingdom, TNT Sports 1 airs the third ODI, while TNT Sports 2 and 4 also show other matches in the series. Streaming is available through discovery+ or any package including TNT Sports.

New Zealand vs. India Preview

India leads the five-match series 2-0 after a five-wicket win in Auckland on Nov. 4 and a four-run victory in Wellington on Nov. 7. Rain interrupted both games, so the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method decided each result. A third loss would hand India the best-of-five series with two matches left to play.

More wet weather is in the forecast for Hamilton, and the surface favors seam bowling, according to Cricbuzz. That raises the importance of the toss. New Zealand has won its last 12 completed ODIs at Seddon Park. For the home side, it’s win the match or lose the series.

The tour sits roughly a year ahead of the 2027 Cricket World Cup, to be hosted in Africa with matches held across South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. Moisture, seam movement and rain delays have produced attritional, low-scoring cricket in place of the big totals common in the modern white-ball game, which gives both teams World Cup preparation in difficult conditions.

Shubman Gill captains India in this match, with Shreyas Iyer due to take over later in the series as Gill prepares for Test cricket. The pace attack is young (Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar and Arshdeep Singh) and has performed well so far. The batting order leans on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli at the top, with Iyer and KL Rahul behind them.

India is expected to keep its winning combination: Rohit Sharma, Gill (captain), Virat Kohli, Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Kamboj, Nabi, Brar and Arshdeep Singh, in that batting order. Dhir and Patel could swap places, and Mohammed Siraj or Kuldeep Yadav could enter, though the younger pace group has been preferred to date.

Injuries dictate New Zealand’s selection. Blair Tickner has been stood down, Matt Henry targets a fourth ODI return and Lockie Ferguson is dealing with a calf issue. That leaves captain Mitchell Santner with this expected batting order, according to Cricinfo: Will Young, Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Santner, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Fisher or Kristian Clarke, and Jacob Duffy.

Final lineups arrive at the toss. A New Zealand victory would cut the deficit to 2-1 and send the series to a fourth game with everything still open.