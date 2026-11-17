Joe Buck took a moment during Monday Night Football to recognize a loss that has shaken the sports broadcasting community. With viewers watching another week of NFL action, the longtime announcer stepped away from the game to remember someone whose impact extended well beyond the events he called.

Dan Hicks’ passing at 64 has prompted emotional tributes from across the industry. His colleagues have remembered the voice behind so many memorable broadcasts, while also sharing what made spending time with him special.

For Buck, that distinction was central to his tribute. His comments recognized Hicks’ broadcasting career, but the most personal part of his remarks concerned the people who knew and loved him.

Joe Buck Remembers Dan Hicks on Monday Night Football

Buck opened by explaining that the loss reached beyond a single network or broadcast booth. He described Hicks as someone whose character deserved as much recognition as his professional accomplishments.

“Well, our community and, heck this country, lost one of its finest, not just announcers, but people, this past week, with a sudden passing of longtime sports broadcaster Dan Hicks, at the age of 64. For three decades, Dan lent his voice to some of sports most unforgettable moments,” Buck said.

The tribute brought a different tone to the football broadcast. For a moment, the focus shifted from the action on the field to a familiar voice whose absence colleagues throughout the business are now confronting.

Buck’s words also reflected a consistent theme in the remembrances of Hicks: His work introduced him to millions of viewers, but his relationships gave those closest to him something even more meaningful to celebrate.

That came through when Buck turned his attention to Hicks’ family. He recognized Hannah Storm, his colleague and Hicks’ wife, along with the couple’s three daughters.

“A loving husband to our colleague, Hannah Storm, father to three daughters, and a respected colleague and friend to so many,” Buck said.

He closed with a brief description that captured both his affection for Hicks and the shock surrounding his passing.

“Just a wonderful guy and a stunning loss this past week.”

MNF Voice Adds to Emotional Remembrances of Dan Hicks

Buck’s tribute offered another reminder of how deeply a broadcaster can become part of the sports community. Viewers develop a connection with the voices accompanying their favorite events. On the contrary, fellow announcers understand the preparation and responsibility behind those moments.

Yet Buck did not dwell on a list of assignments or career milestones. He used his time to emphasize Hicks’ character, his family and the friendships he built throughout his life.

That approach made the remembrance personal without requiring a lengthy speech. Calling Hicks one of the country’s finest people carried its own weight. This is especially because of Buck’s acknowledgment of Storm and their daughters.

Monday Night Football provided a national stage for those words. Buck used it to honor a fellow broadcaster whose legacy, as his tribute made clear, belongs as much to the people who loved him as to the sports moments he helped audiences remember.