Justin Thomas Fires Back at Golf Fans After Social Media Backlash

Two-time major champion Justin Thomas found himself facing some unexpected criticism over the weekend, and it had nothing to do with his golf game.

The PGA Tour star made what appeared to be a harmless joke on social media Sunday, November 15, about forgetting his golf gloves and having to buy one at a pro shop.

Instead of everyone sharing a laugh, however, some golf fans took issue with Thomas’ comments, interpreting his message as a complaint about having to pay for equipment.

Thomas eventually responded to the criticism on Monday, November 16, explaining what he actually meant and delivering a humorous jab of his own.

The unusual exchange highlights a bit of the absurdity that can take place between star athletes and random internet commenters.

Justin Thomas Fires Back at Golf Fans After Glove Comment Sparks Backlash

The controversy began when Thomas posted on X about a situation familiar to many recreational golfers.

“I was today years old the last time I had to buy a glove in the pro shop,” Thomas wrote on November 15, before wishing his followers a good Sunday.

For a professional golfer who receives much of his equipment through sponsorship arrangements, purchasing a glove at a course’s pro shop was apparently an unusual experience.

However, some readers interpreted his message as evidence that Thomas was out of touch with the financial realities of ordinary golfers.

As Coleman Bentley detailed for Golf Digest, several social media users responded critically, questioning why Thomas considered the situation noteworthy.

One commenter accused him of celebrating the novelty of being a normal person. Others offered sarcastic sympathy or criticized what they perceived as professional golfers’ sense of privilege.

Thomas, however, argued that those responses completely missed his intended joke.

In a November 16 follow-up on X, he explained that he had been making fun of himself for managing to forget his gloves despite playing golf professionally.

He also joked that some of the people reacting angrily needed a Snickers.

It’s hard to disagree with Thomas, as his post reads much more like an “everybody makes mistakes” type of post than anything malicious.

Justin Thomas Preparing for $4 Million Golf Event

Thomas’ social media exchange comes during a stretch away from regular PGA Tour competition.

The 33-year-old has already established himself among the most accomplished golfers of his generation, winning the PGA Championship in both 2017 and 2022.

He has dealt with injuries recently and even had back surgery last November.

Thomas is preparing for an upcoming appearance alongside several other recognizable names.

As Heavy previously reported, he will participate in the November 27 Farmers Insurance Skins Game at Atlantic Fields Club in Hobe Sound, Florida.

The event features Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Wyndham Clark and Jackson Koivun competing for a $4 million purse.

Thomas missed the previous edition while recovering from the aforementioned back surgery, making his return another opportunity to compete against established PGA Tour stars.

The exhibition will give fans an opportunity to see Thomas in action before the start of the 2027 PGA Tour season.

In the meantime, his latest social media interaction offered an entertaining reminder that even professional golfers occasionally forget the basics when heading out to play.

And while some fans interpreted the experience differently than Thomas intended, the two-time major champion certainly didn’t shy away from internet trolls.