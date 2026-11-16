Rising PGA Tour Star Makes Surprising Caddie Change After Breakout Win

PGA Tour rookie Jackson Koivun has enjoyed a remarkable start to his professional career, but the 21-year-old is already making a significant change to his team.

Despite winning the 3M Open and delivering an impressive Presidents Cup performance, Koivun has parted ways with caddie David Flynn, who had worked alongside him since he turned professional earlier this year.

According to Adam Schupak of Golfweek, Koivun has hired Alex Ritthamel, who previously worked with three-time PGA Tour winner Ben Griffin.

Koivun confirmed the move to Golfweek through the PGA Tour, and Ritthamel will begin working with him at this week’s RSM Classic in Georgia.

The timing is particularly surprising considering everything Koivun accomplished with Flynn on the bag during his first few months as a professional.

Jackson Koivun Parts Ways With Caddie After Historic PGA Tour Start

Koivun turned professional after the U.S. Open in June, making his professional PGA Tour debut at the John Deere Classic.

It didn’t take long for the former Auburn standout to announce himself as one of golf’s most exciting young players.

In July, Koivun defeated world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler to win the 3M Open, capturing his first professional victory in just his third start.

The youngster finished at 25-under par, defeating Scheffler by three strokes.

His success continued throughout the summer.

Koivun qualified for the FedEx Cup Playoffs in only six starts, tying a record previously held by Tiger Woods.

He also earned a captain’s selection to the U.S. Presidents Cup team, where he compiled a 2-0-1 record as the Americans defeated the International Team at Medinah.

Koivun was the only player at the event who did not suffer a loss.

Flynn was alongside him throughout that remarkable stretch.

According to Schupak, Koivun made nine cuts in 10 starts with Flynn as his caddie, including three top-10 finishes.

Flynn had developed a relationship with Koivun before the golfer turned professional and previously worked for Troy Merritt, Troy Mullinax and Kevin Tway.

Golfweek did not identify a specific reason for Koivun’s decision to make the change.

Koivun Hires Ben Griffin’s Former Caddie Ahead of RSM Classic

Koivun’s replacement brings considerable experience and a recent history of success.

Ritthamel spent more than four years working with Ben Griffin, helping the American enjoy a breakthrough 2025 campaign that included three PGA Tour victories and a Ryder Cup appearance.

However, Griffin elected to make a change following the 2026 FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Schupak reported that Griffin subsequently hired Jon Yarbrough, who previously worked with Phil Mickelson on LIV Golf.

Griffin spoke positively about his former caddie despite the split, explaining that their partnership had been meaningful both personally and professionally.

Now, Ritthamel joins another golfer experiencing a meteoric rise.

Koivun enters the RSM Classic ranked No. 69 in the FedEx Cup Fall standings, with an opportunity to improve his position before the season concludes.

Finishing between Nos. 51 and 60 in the final FedEx Cup Fall standings would secure entry into the first two signature events of 2027 through the Aon Next 10.

The young star also has several high-profile appearances approaching, including the Grant Thornton Invitational and a Skins Game featuring Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Wyndham Clark.

Whether the caddie change produces even better results remains to be seen.

Still, with one victory already under his belt and several major opportunities approaching, Koivun has made an important decision about who will help guide the next stage of his career.